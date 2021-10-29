HALLOWEEN UPDATE: ZOE'S BACK + HELLTAKER CAMEO

Hello, everyone!

Let's check all the hot stuff Monster Camp received during this month!

This month has been juicier than usual in order to celebrate the game's 1 year anniversary.

New Alternative Playable Character: ZOE (paid DLC)

New Alternative Playable Character: MODEUS, from HELLTAKER (free update)

New Outfit Pack: MAZEMAN OUTFITS (free update)

New Outfit Pack: FACE THE MUSIC (free pack with the purchase of the OST)

NEW PLAYABLE CHARACTERS



There's not ONE but TWO new playable characters.

Zoe is back as a paid DLC. We knew many of you were missing everyone's favorite eldritch cutie, so we've brought her as a new alternative playable character.

You can get her DLC for 2 dollars in here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1760120/Monster_Camp_Character_Pack__Zoe/

But that's not all. There's also another new alternative playable char, and this one is a free update for everyone. It's no other than Modeus, the Lustful Demon, from kickass free indie game Helltaker.

It has been a wonderful challenge to translate Vanripper's great art style and character design into our universe's style.

Isn't she like a super great fit for the shenanigans our monsters tend to pull?

Don't forget checking Helltaker if you haven't played already. You can do so here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1289310/Helltaker/

NOTE: Remember free content is unlocked through the "meta-shop", in-game.

OUTFIT PACKS



And that's not all!

We also released not ONE but TWO new outfit packs.

First we have the MAZEMAN outfit pack. This one is a free update. It's a celebration of a little side-project we released this month: MAZEMAN.

It's an arcade game with frantic pace and challenging difficulty that will have you running through mazes all day.

You can check it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1140180/MAZEMAN/

Then, you have the FACE THE MUSIC pack, where our beloved campers get fashionable by rocking outfits based on different music genres and styles.

This one is a gift you get for free when purchasing the game's OST.

Remember you can get the OST in here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1487510/Monster_Prom_2_Monster_Camp_Soundtrack/

The OST has lots of cool songs that don't stop at the classic surf rock, but also stuff like lo fi tracks and even... AN ANIME SONG?

TOMONI IKOU: THE ANIME OPENING



This one is silly; but also as a sort of celebration, we released an anime opening for Monster Camp, as a way for you to enjoy Claudi Martínez' amazing track.

Have you checked it already: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMkSuliNuF0&ab_channel=BeautifulGlitch

MONSTER ROADTRIP: A SMOL TEASER



If you follow us on social media (Twitter and Instagram), you've seen we've teased little things from Roadtrip.

We're working a lot on it. It's looking AMAZING. Like, really. A very different game (not a dating sim but a survival narrative adventure with some dating mechanics); but packed with lots of treats for fans.

Can't express how excited we are as we make progress on this. We look forward the day we can show you more.

Follow us on there. We've done lots of fun things during the months. From code giveaways to interactive activities where we drew people suggestions. Adding some of those as the last image of this update.

And that's all!

We wanted to celebrate the one year anniversary big time. We hope you've enjoyed it.

Also, ofc, we can't miss a small reminder that leaving a good review on Steam (if you liked the game) means a lot to us.

Best regards,

the Beautiful Glitch team