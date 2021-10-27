 Skip to content

Hide Seek Survive update for 27 October 2021

Hide Seek Survive Version 2.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm thrilled to present version 2 of my game Hide Seek Survive! If you had problems with the original don't you worry because I actually started from scratch and rebuilt the game from the ground up. The game is now played on a completely different map, and all of the characters perform significantly differently than the first version.

In terms of performance this version is well beyond the first. The file size is only 4.8 GB and I average 120 FPS on my 2060 NVIDIA Laptop Card. I'm very proud of this new version of the game and worked really, really hard to get this out in time for Halloween so I hope you enjoy!

As always please review and let me know what you think I should change and work on. I will continue updating this project throughout the coming months and would love to hear your feedback. Happy Halloween everybody!

