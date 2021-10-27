Happy Halloween, exterminators!

Trick or treat, the Kill It With Fire Halloween Update is here! I hope you’re not afraid of the dark because the lights have gone out in the first three missions! It’s your job to investigate, but don’t expect any clear answers! Instead, you’ll find new objectives, new Arachno-gauntlets, and a new type of spider: the GHOST SPIDER! A trio of new rewards exist for exterminators who brave the darkness. Keep reading for more details!

YouTube

First, let’s address the elephant in the room: the darkness. With the exception of a certain level towards the end of the game, Kill It With Fire is a bright and friendly game (well, aside from the spiders I guess). These missions ain’t like that: they’re DARK dark. Fortunately, all of your fire-based weapons now illuminate your surroundings! I’ve also swapped the locations of the Flashlight and Protein Shake upgrades so the Flashlight is now the FIRST upgrade you find! Don’t forget to use it!

Next, let’s talk spiders: do they have souls? It turns out the answer is YES. Most spiders you kill while playing with Halloween Mode enabled will spawn a Ghost Spider (zombie spiders won’t because zombies don’t have souls - duh!). Ghost spiders can’t be defeated the same way as regular spiders. There is a way to defeat them, but you’ll need to find it for yourself!

In addition to the new Halloween content, I’ve also created a new system called Modifiers. Most of these already existed (Spider Noir, Low Gravity, Goose Mode, etc) but I’ve re-organized them in a new menu so they’re much easier to manage. A row of icons now display which modifiers you’ve enabled at a glance! Handy!

The modifiers menu is also how you enable the new Halloween mode! It doesn’t cost any upgrade points, but you do need to complete the “regular” version of each mission first. Also, Christmas has come early this year for exterminators that have been extra naughty - you can now enable Holiday Mode all year round for any mission that supports it! It’s a Halloween miracle!

So what do you get for braving the darkness? There are three new rewards available (one per mission) for exterminators who complete EVERYTHING in each Halloween Mode mission. First up is the Airhorn, a new piece of equipment. Forget methodically searching for spiders - blast this bad boy to get the attention of every arachnid in a 50 mile radius!

Next is a new modifier - Australia Mode! Don’t worry, it doesn’t make the game upside down (although I did consider that…) - it makes the spiders TWICE AS BIG! Honestly, it’s a lot more terrifying than I expected. If a double sized jumping spider flies at your face, you just might fall out of your seat. You’ve been warned!

Finally, there’s a new tracker upgrade: the Secret Sniffer Pro. It requires both the S.P.I.D.A.R. and Secret Sniffer to use it, but it’s well worth the batteries. With the Secret Sniffer Pro, you’ll see the location of secrets on your tracker’s radar screen! It’s super handy for finding that last Omega File, battery, or blacklight clue you’ve been looking for!

One last thing - if you haven’t already grabbed Kill It With Fire now is a great time to pick it up! From now until November 1st you can get it for 75% off! If you’re just catching up with the game for the first time since launch, I’ve released a ton of other FREE content updates:

Omega Files: new gear and secrets!

Holiday Update: decorate a tree in each mission to get new equipment and upgrades

Anniversary Update: a whole new level, new gear, and a massive puzzle!

That’s it for now, exterminators! I hope you have fun with all of the new content! Good luck and Happy Halloween!

[Casey](twitter.com/caseydonnellan)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1179210/Kill_It_With_Fire/