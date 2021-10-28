Bat From the Dead Game Update & 50% off during Steam Halloween Sale

Coinciding with a scarily substantial 50% off the game in the Steam Halloween sale comes one of the biggest updates to Necronator to date. Featuring the all new Sector 4 area and Boss, the Bat from the Dead Update also brings with it new enemies, Enemy Relics, Player Cards, Player Relics, Controller Support and a host of other improvements.

Features:

🦇 Brand new Sector 4

🦇 New Sector 4 Boss

🦇 New Enemies and Enemy Relics for Sector 4

🦇 Controller support is available

🦇 New Player Cards: Recruitment, Deployment, Invoke Magic, Chant, Skeleton Army, Blood Summoning, Pact of Shadow, Ritual of Warriors of Darkness

🦇 New Player Relics: Veterans Medal, Promotion Badge, Talking Coffee Cup, Old Mirror, Loaded Dice, Cold Chains, Pocket Icicle, Magic Dagger, Magic Boots

Fixes:

🔧 Fixed a lot of minor issues, including for UI, tooltips, localizations, etc

🔧 Fixed issue regarding unlocking new Conquest Level

🔧 Some of Luavira’s Ritual cards now have Exhaust, their effects have been increased

🔧 Changed the Effects of Discount Cards and Soul Trap Player Relic

🔧 A lot more card balance tweaks

If you've been waiting for the perfect moment to throw yourself into a deck-building roguelike that lets you build your own undead army, well, Halloween is very much that moment.

Play Necronator: Dead Wrong today

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1144970/Necronator_Dead_Wrong/