Bat From the Dead Game Update & 50% off during Steam Halloween Sale

Coinciding with a scarily substantial 50% off the game in the Steam Halloween sale comes one of the biggest updates to Necronator to date. Featuring the all new Sector 4 area and Boss, the Bat from the Dead Update also brings with it new enemies, Enemy Relics, Player Cards, Player Relics, Controller Support and a host of other improvements.
Features:
🦇 Brand new Sector 4
🦇 New Sector 4 Boss
🦇 New Enemies and Enemy Relics for Sector 4
🦇 Controller support is available
🦇 New Player Cards: Recruitment, Deployment, Invoke Magic, Chant, Skeleton Army, Blood Summoning, Pact of Shadow, Ritual of Warriors of Darkness
🦇 New Player Relics: Veterans Medal, Promotion Badge, Talking Coffee Cup, Old Mirror, Loaded Dice, Cold Chains, Pocket Icicle, Magic Dagger, Magic Boots
Fixes:
🔧 Fixed a lot of minor issues, including for UI, tooltips, localizations, etc
🔧 Fixed issue regarding unlocking new Conquest Level
🔧 Some of Luavira’s Ritual cards now have Exhaust, their effects have been increased
🔧 Changed the Effects of Discount Cards and Soul Trap Player Relic
🔧 A lot more card balance tweaks
If you've been waiting for the perfect moment to throw yourself into a deck-building roguelike that lets you build your own undead army, well, Halloween is very much that moment.
Play Necronator: Dead Wrong today
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1144970/Necronator_Dead_Wrong/
Changed files in this update