Patch Release Announcement(11/9)

The latest version of the update patch is now available.
The main changes and bug fixes are as follows:
-Presets to the Hajimari no Kiseki Config that can be launched from the Steam client
Presets are now available in Low, Medium, High, and Highest, depending on your PC specs.
-Added settings for hold function in High-Speed Skip mode
This setting is enabled only while the High-Speed Skip Mode button is being held.
-Added ON/OFF switch for motion blur during field movement
-Mouse button assignment can now be changed in settings
-Menu can now be operated with movement keys (default setting: WASD)
-Minor tweaks to C: White Knight Ver., depending on the progress of the scenario
-Added C: White Knight Ver. cut-in when using S-Craft
Changed files in this update