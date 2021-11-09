Patch Release Announcement(11/9)

The latest version of the update patch is now available.

The main changes and bug fixes are as follows:

-Presets to the Hajimari no Kiseki Config that can be launched from the Steam client

Presets are now available in Low, Medium, High, and Highest, depending on your PC specs.

-Added settings for hold function in High-Speed Skip mode

This setting is enabled only while the High-Speed Skip Mode button is being held.

-Added ON/OFF switch for motion blur during field movement

-Mouse button assignment can now be changed in settings

-Menu can now be operated with movement keys (default setting: WASD)

-Minor tweaks to C: White Knight Ver., depending on the progress of the scenario

-Added C: White Knight Ver. cut-in when using S-Craft