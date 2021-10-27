The second annual Spooky Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7606602 · Last edited 27 October 2021 – 04:19:11 UTC by Wendy

Happy spooky season, everyone; we're back with another big Spooky content update!

New stuff in this build:

Two new modular building themes! We've added new "Gothic" and "Pillaged" modular building themes, for all your spooky village needs!

A new functional building set! We now have a new "Corrupted" functional building set, which contains corrupted variants of some of our favourite building models!

Set sail with sinister seagoing spectres! Adds a new 'ghost ship' vehicle to the unlockable Vehicles system!

Spooky scary scenery! Adds lucky number 13 spooky new scenery items, including candles, cauldrons, summoning circles, and more pieces of thematic set dressing!

Other Changes:

Remodeled the "Civilised Tavern" model to better match the visual style of other "Civilised" buildings.

Fixed subscribers occasionally falling off depot platforms when they noticed a new quest giver nearby.

Fixed several bad edge cases while triangulating polygons, which occasionally was causing problems for terrain generation or navigation mesh generation.

Renamed "Shops" to "Market Stalls" and updated the tutorial messaging, to make that step of the tutorial less likely to cause confusion for new players.

Fixed "Bard" and "Knight" character model prefabs, which were missing data for where tails should go.

Fixed "Chicken" and "Tortoise" character model prefabs, which were missing data for where hats should go.

...and of course a whole slew of other little bug fixes!

Additionally, we're running a little screenshot competition alongside this update, over [url="https://www.discord.gg/4evvAcc"]on our Discord server[/url]. Check over there for more details!

So now that we've had our treats and our tricks, it's time for us to set our sights back toward Dungeons!

As always, thank you to everyone for your continued enthusiasm, feedback, and ideas, and hopefully we'll be back with another update not too long in the future! -T