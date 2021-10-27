Version 8.9

I fixed the exploit where you can position your teammates, wedge yourself between them and the cliff, jump on their heads, and then jump over walls to skip 80% of the game. No more teammate head jumping. Also fixed a few others things, check Brigand Updates.txt for all the details.

Still waiting to get the Demo page approved for Warlordocracy (the main page is up). I still have to playtest the game more anyway.

Finally, the new Brigand prequel DLC is coming. I played the first two hours and it's fucking great.