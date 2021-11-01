 Skip to content

Second Extinction™ update for 1 November 2021

Hotfix #7 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7606443

A small update solving a big issue has just landed.

There are few things as frustrating as lost progression and resets, but finally, we’ve found the source and fixed the issue. Enjoy the update, and if anything seems odd or, as you like to say, borked, reach out to support here and let us know so, we can give it a look and cook up a fix.

  • An issue where all weapon upgrades and perks were lost have been fixed 🔺
  • Players should no longer have the loadout rolled back to a previous one ⭐
  • Augments no longer become downgraded (3 stars -> 2 stars) for players when removing them from the slot before a mission ⭐

⭐ = Changes made from community feedback and reports

🔺 = Changes that worth special highlighting

