Update _ New Sleep System and Balancing

Changes

🔹 Reworked the sleeping system. You don't need to wait while sleeping anymore. You now need to work for the night by completing your contracts and once your contracts are completed, you need to go to sleep to skip the day and begin a new night with new contracts.

Balancing

🔹 Adjusted mamazon items prices.

🔹 Reduced the scansystem/scanfolder delay from 2 seconds to 1 second.

🔹 Added a picture of the "Wifi Meter" in the Wifi Cracking tutorial popup.

🔹 Increased machines rooting mission from 20 to 30.