Hacker Simulator update for 27 October 2021

Update _ New Sleep System and Balancing

Build 7606149

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes

🔹 Reworked the sleeping system. You don't need to wait while sleeping anymore. You now need to work for the night by completing your contracts and once your contracts are completed, you need to go to sleep to skip the day and begin a new night with new contracts.

Balancing

🔹 Adjusted mamazon items prices.

🔹 Reduced the scansystem/scanfolder delay from 2 seconds to 1 second.

🔹 Added a picture of the "Wifi Meter" in the Wifi Cracking tutorial popup.

🔹 Increased machines rooting mission from 20 to 30.

