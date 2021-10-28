Multiplayer Campaign Co-op

Hello Captains and Commanders,

It has been a while since the last update. Sorry for the radio silence, I have been busy with personal events but have not stopped working on the latest update. This one took a lot more work than anticipated as it required refactoring of the entire single-player campaign to support multiplayer.

Story Mode Campaign Coop

This new 2-player cooperative mode can be found in the main menu in Play. It is the entire single-player story campaign but now you can enjoy it with another first officer. You will have the option to host or join a game, no settings required and it is always password protected. You will then have the option to create a new co-op fleet or use a previous one. The host will be in charge of selecting missions, starting mission briefings, and initiating warp-outs during the campaign. Each player will be in charge of his or her own fleet and the game will respond to both as if they were one, which means enemy fleets will be scaled to match the sum total of you and your ally's combined forces.

Other Notes:

Multiplayer has been down the past few weeks because of an update Google had made to their STUN servers which affected the multiplayer framework I use (Photon Bolt) so there was an extra delay in getting that updated and fixed as it was all related to this patch it had to come packed with this update. Sorry for the delay on that.

I hope you all enjoy and please let me know if you run into any issues over on the discord as this is a brand new feature that required a lot of internal refactoring, I expect to have missed lots of stuff.

Discord Link: https://discord.gg/4aCZ56W

Apologies again for the long-overdue update. Development slowed significantly during this build since working with multiplayer networks sucks and everything takes 3x as long to sync and test, it really killed the mood. But now that's finished, I am happy to get back to regular bug fixes and updates.