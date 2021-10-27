Patch 1.006

Various Optimizations

First Levels of Difficulty: solved issue where the bots were harder/more accurate then they were supposed to be.

Matchmaking scheduled to go live on November 8th!

Known Issues:

Low Player Visibility on Yggdrasil map when Lights setting turned on

Superzoom occasionally gets stuck, returns to normal FOV when switched back to LPA

a few other minor bugs that won't be revealed to avoid abuse in gameplay

Thank you for your support and patience!

We recently went through a change of our main programmer and several delays were caused due to this. Everything is on track now, and we are looking forward to having network play live soon!

Join our discord (invite tab on main menu) in preparation for online beta testing within the next couple weeks.