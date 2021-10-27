Version 1.0.3 Released - Patch Notes

v1.0.3 Patch Notes

New Content:

-Added alternate pin positions! Match Play and Cart Frenzy will now select from 3 sets of pin locations to spice things up. Or select a pin set or pin difficulty in custom games. Leaderboard valid modes (Classic and Leap Frog) will keep standard pins.

Adjustments:

-Brick Wall powerup is now slightly taller and can be used on greens. On a green, the wall will be 15% of the size.

-After hitting it into the water/OB on a tee shot, the ball will reset to the "Tee" lie instead of "Fairway"

Fixes:

-Sun hat and Wizard hat no longer clip into camera view if using the "Forward" run animation

-Local Match Play scoring with >2 players is now correct

-Fixed rare local Match Play bug where a player could result in an incorrect swing state when transitioning holes

-In Split Screen, the game will not save if a player is currently swinging to avoid hitches at key moments.

-No longer able to move around menus during loading with controllers

-Fixed rare bug where high refresh rates caused incorrect aiming in Leap Frog

-Fixed menu option labels not showing up on some resolutions

-Fixed certain powerups not disappearing for solo players in Leap Frog