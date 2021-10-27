Release 0.4.8

Hello everyone!

This is another bug fix update. I know its been a while since the last update and these issues have been hanging around a long time but I have been really busy. Thank you again to everyone who continues to report bugs and checkout the stream from time to time. I hope everyone is doing well :)

Quick update: Technology Tier 2 Extended patch has been pushed back to November 1st. Official 1.0.0 release of Boppio has been pushed back to December 20th. The roadmap has been updated to reflect these changes: https://boppygames.gg/?page_id=440

Fixes

Load times have been substantially improved

Coop through steam is now working again

Fixes to network culling related to multiplayer

Fixed audio slider in the main menu

Keyboard shortcuts not being disabled while in the save screen

Autosave not working after first autosave

Fixed an issue where client players could not chop trees

Improvements

GPU instancing is now supported on most terrain cosmetics. GPUs that don't support instancing will fallback to combining meshes.

Tons of performance improvements

Fixed issue with 100% GPU usage on newer cards

Better culling for offscreen objects

The player is now prevented from saving over an autosave file

Trees now show up in minimap generation in the terrain generation preview in the main menu

Balance Changes

Steam Engine power output changed from 12.5k -> 3125W

Power input requirement for Blast Furnace 800W -> 12.5kW

Known Issues

There seems to be a common crash on integrated graphics, I am still looking into this. Likely an upgrade to the unity engine version will fix this.

Conclusion

Thank you again everyone who stops in for the twitch streams, and thank you to everyone who reports issues in the discord. I would not be able to fix so many things if people did not help with testing the game. Also, the best place to report bugs is either the steam discussions or the discord. Thank you to everyone who continues to report bugs :)

I will again be out of town this weekend, but I can respond to bug reports and suggestions in the steam discussions and in the discord.

Have a great weekend everyone,

Boppy

