The Trader - Employee/Halloween Update

It's been a while since the last update, but here it is. It's a fairly big update, with many changes and additions, the main one being the new ability to hire employees to do certain tasks for you, at a daily cost.
Saving has been changed to allow for multiple save games, so now you don't have to lose other saves in order to start a new one.
As always please let me know of any problems with this update, and I will get on to fixing them as soon as possible. It's wise to expect bugs due to being a one man team, but I have done my best to iron out any issues I personally encountered.
Full Changelog:
Changes
- AI for NPCs has been completely rewritten.
- NPCs will now save, meaning they will remain the same when loading in to a save.
- Changed detection system for all AI.
- Graphical changes, mainly with post-processing.
- Changes to main menu.
Additions
- NPCs can now be hired, currently three jobs are available; looting, sales and defence. Only 1 person can be hired for defence and sales, multiple people can be hired for looting.
- Added the option to create more than 1 save.
- More prompts to show what things can be done and not.
- NPCs and Raiders can now be looted when dead.
Fixes
- Problem with NPCs and Raiders causing lag.
- Raiders no longer walk through doors.
}
