The Trader update for 27 October 2021

The Trader - Employee/Halloween Update

The Trader - Employee/Halloween Update

27 October 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been a while since the last update, but here it is. It's a fairly big update, with many changes and additions, the main one being the new ability to hire employees to do certain tasks for you, at a daily cost.

Saving has been changed to allow for multiple save games, so now you don't have to lose other saves in order to start a new one.

As always please let me know of any problems with this update, and I will get on to fixing them as soon as possible. It's wise to expect bugs due to being a one man team, but I have done my best to iron out any issues I personally encountered.

Full Changelog:

Changes

{

  • AI for NPCs has been completely rewritten.
  • NPCs will now save, meaning they will remain the same when loading in to a save.
  • Changed detection system for all AI.
  • Graphical changes, mainly with post-processing.
  • Changes to main menu.

    }

Additions

{

  • NPCs can now be hired, currently three jobs are available; looting, sales and defence. Only 1 person can be hired for defence and sales, multiple people can be hired for looting.
  • Added the option to create more than 1 save.
  • More prompts to show what things can be done and not.
  • NPCs and Raiders can now be looted when dead.

    }

Fixes

{

  • Problem with NPCs and Raiders causing lag.
  • Raiders no longer walk through doors.

    }

Changed files in this update

The Trader Content Depot 1692471
  • Loading history…
