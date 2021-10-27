The Trader - Employee/Halloween Update

It's been a while since the last update, but here it is. It's a fairly big update, with many changes and additions, the main one being the new ability to hire employees to do certain tasks for you, at a daily cost.

Saving has been changed to allow for multiple save games, so now you don't have to lose other saves in order to start a new one.

As always please let me know of any problems with this update, and I will get on to fixing them as soon as possible. It's wise to expect bugs due to being a one man team, but I have done my best to iron out any issues I personally encountered.

Full Changelog:

Changes

AI for NPCs has been completely rewritten.

NPCs will now save, meaning they will remain the same when loading in to a save.

Changed detection system for all AI.

Graphical changes, mainly with post-processing.

Changes to main menu.

Additions

NPCs can now be hired, currently three jobs are available; looting, sales and defence. Only 1 person can be hired for defence and sales, multiple people can be hired for looting.

Added the option to create more than 1 save.

More prompts to show what things can be done and not.

NPCs and Raiders can now be looted when dead.

Fixes

