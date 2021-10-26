Frightening New Weapons Hit the Battlefield - Mounted Machine Guns, Light Em Up!

Hello soldiers,

New Weapons - Mounted Machine Guns



Omaha Beach has become even more deadly.

Every soldier will tell you that one of the scariest things they can come across is a strategically placed mounted machine gun. Turn a corner too quickly and you could be cut down by a hail of bullets. Crossing a seemingly peaceful field can turn into a one-way ticket into no-man's land if even just one machine gun gets you in their sights. While perhaps not as spooky as ghosts or other Halloween themed updates seen across the gaming landscape this year, mounted machine guns both fit the theme of horror ridden realities of real warfare and Brass Brigade quite well. I'm pleased to bring them to the game for all to experience.



A German gunner lays down suppressing fire from a bunker mounted MG-42 on a tripod.

Across most of the battles in the game you will now find a variety of mounted machine guns. There are 2 different variations, crouched and standing. Allied troops can expect to use the M1919 .30 Caliber, Hotchkiss, and Bren, to name a few. Among the Axis equivalent is a weapon that needs no introduction - the MG42 - Hitler's Buzzsaw. Regardless of which team you are on, each mounted machinegun boasts an endless ammo supply and both 1st and 3rd person viewpoints. The guns do have some weight to them though, so rotating them to their targets takes a little bit of time, so be careful not to get outflanked, otherwise this turning-time and limited rotation might give the enemy an opportunity to take you out!



Be sure to cover a machine-gunner's flanks!

Other Adjustments

Stalingrad Facelifts - The "Stalingrad" map has a new additional capture zone opposite the "Tiger Outpost" spawn point to help spread out the battle and use more of the map. There are also extra buildings, debris, and other props added to the map.

Guadalcanal Facelift - The "Guadalcanal" map has had some tweaks done to its lighting to make it more atmospheric. There are also new spotlights around the perimeter of the Allied camp to help spot incoming Japanese troops in the dark.

Port En Bessin Balancing - The town at the center of "Port En Bessin" now has a few extra buildings to help cover the British advance into the town.

Gameplay Tweaks

New Mounted Machine Guns Available on most maps - can be toggled on/off per team when creating a battle configuration

Guadalcanal Japanese Team only has 2 attacking tanks instead of 3.

Adjusted AI CPU Time scaling so low values make the bots a little less aggressive and higher values make them a little more aggressive

Gave the German troops extra health points across several classes which amounts to roughly a ~10% HP boost to make them more comparable in health points to their Allied counterparts.

Increased K98k & No. 4 Enfield damage to 125 so it can one shot weaker enemy troops, similar to the Mosin Nagant.

British troop health & accuracy ratings increased slightly to better match them against the German factions.

Bug Fixes

Adjusted bot stopping distances to try and reduce instances where bots are face-to-face with one another.

Fixed an issue where artillery shells would occasionally stop producing their full explosion effect & be missing their explosion sound.

Hope you enjoy this update & have a happy Halloween,

Henry Kucab



Light em up!