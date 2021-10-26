 Skip to content

Crush Crush update for 26 October 2021

Down where it's wetter

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey Panda Peeps! You're unusually lucky, popular, and successful. You're probably one of those people who "has everything," huh?

Okay, so maybe you're swimming in gadgets and gizmos a-plenty, and whozits and whatzits galore - but the real question is: do you have a Bonchovy? If not, then you'll be overjoyed to know that this gorgeous red-haired mermaid wants to be part of your world!

It's easier than ever now that we're brought her in as an LTE reward character. Log on each day to collect those - what do you call them? Oh, daily event tokens - and then, at the end of the LTE, Bonchovy will be yours!

We love you so hard,

The Pandas

