Beta Branch Now Live!

One of the reasons for attempting to push out a Beta branch early was to allow us some more time to integrate the game, and to squash any major bugs and gremlins before fully going Live. We learnt last time round that, due to our inexperience, we're rather prone to rough releases as the sudden plethora of bugs that would suddenly appear would attest.

And its a good thing we did, as we've been busy fixing all the bugs that have popped up in the internal build, which has been pushing back the Beta branch release to be so near to our actual planned release date for the Update. With a (more) stable release to work off of, we can then start fitting the more nuanced components in to the game going forward.

We hope you try out this new Beta Branch, to see what we've been cooking up over the last few months, and become just as excited as we are for the Major Update and the following updates!

-Multicell Games Dev Team