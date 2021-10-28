OCTOBER 28 MERCENARY PATCH

Defenders,

It’s been a hot minute since the roster for Dungeon Defenders II expanded, so we are incredibly excited to bring you the newest DD2 hero: The Mercenary! That’s not all that’s coming though, we’ve got new shards, new mods, new pets, new costumes, and even some new tower functionality on the Adept. So much new stuff, let’s get into it!

New Hero: Mercenary

Abilities

Fan of knives - Quickly spin in place, throwing knives in every direction dealing damage to all close by.

Dagger Throw - Throws a line of poison daggers toward your enemies!

Combat Preparation - Focuses on the battle ahead, giving an edge in battle by increasing movement speed, and damage.

Sweeping Strikes - Unleash a spin move in the direction you’re facing, dealing massive damage to any enemy unlucky enough to be in the path.

Towers

Royal Guard Blockade - Blocks enemies, Attacks with his shield dealing physical damage.

Nether Spider Spawner - Spawns several spiders that run towards enemies and explode, dealing physical damage and weakening enemy attacks.

Nether Archer Tower - Fires bolts of dark energy that bounce between enemies, dealing less damage after each bounce.

Elvish Artillery Cannon - Fires a chaotic ball of energy dealing area of effect storm damage.

Mercenary Hero Shards

Knife Club - Increases the damage of Fan of Knives by x%.

Empowered Throw - Increases the damage of Dagger Throw by x%.

Sharp Thinking - increases the damage bonus of combat preparation by x%.

Follow Through - Increases the damage of Sweeping Strikes by x%.

Backstab - Primary attacks that hit enemies from behind now deal x% of their total damage.

Escape Artist - Reduces the time of disabling effects you sustain by x%.

Poisoned Blades - Combat Preparation now applies poison to your blades for 5s, causing you to deal x% more damage as poison damage on melee attacks.

Explosive blades - Daggers thrown by Dagger Throw no longer pierce. Daggers now stick to the target and explode after 3 seconds for x% of Ability Power.

Lingering Poison - Daggers thrown by Dagger Throw now poison the target for x% of Ability Power for y seconds.

Shadow Prince - Taking damage has an x% chance to make you take y% less damage and stun attackers for z seconds over the duration.

Momentum - Enemies hit by abilities reduce Sweeping Strikes ability cooldown by x seconds every hit.

Binding Roots - Your slam ability has an x% chance to stun enemies for 0.5 seconds then root in place for 4.5 seconds.

Bounty - Restores x mana upon defeating an enemy.

Frenzy - Primary attacks have a x% to increase attack speed by y% for 5 seconds. Can only proc every 7 seconds.

Mercenary Tower Shards

Earthen Guard - Imbues the Royal Guard's shield with earth magic that has a x% chance on dealing damage to unleash a fissure, dealing y% of your Tower Health as Earth Damage.

Plated Armor - Imbues the Royal Guard's armor, making enemy projectiles deal x% of their original damage.

Ghost Arrows - The arrows of the Nether Archer can now bounce x additional times.

Ghastly Curse - Nether Archer arrows now make enemies move at x% speed for y seconds.

Icy Spiders - Nether Spiders have a x% chance to spawn a pool of ice on the ground that makes all nearby enemies move at y% speed for 5 seconds. The ice pools last 10 seconds.

Exploding Spiders - Nether Spiders’ explosion radius is x% bigger.

Over Charge - Increases the Elvish Artillery Cannon's projectile damage radius by x%, and reduces damage falloff by y%.

Critical Allocation - Increases the defense Crit damage of the Elvish Artillery Cannon by x% and Crit Chance by y% but lowers the towers range by 25%.

Mercenary Mods

Mercenary’s Mark - Fan of Knives now marks targets, marked targets now take x% extra damage on the next hit.

Spectral Arrows - Damage dealt by the Nether Archer's arrows is reduced by x% less than normal on subsequent bounces.

New Adept Tower

Flameburst Tower - Shoots a flaming projectile at an enemy. When the projectile strikes an enemy, it explodes, dealing magical fire damage in a small area. New shard for Flameburst Tower: Gathering Burst - Flameburst Tower's fireballs deal more damage the further they travel, up to +x% more damage.



New Skins

New Mercenary Skin - Aegis of the High King

New Lavamancer Skin - The Zombiemancer

New Mystic Skin - The Snake God’s Vessel

New Abyss Lord Skin - Cursed Lord of the Desert

New Dryad Skin - Bone Dragon’s Battlegear

New Adept Skin - Firelord Adept

New Apprentice Skin - Forbidden Magic Apprentice

New Cosmetics

Tundraken Head

Tundraken Wings

Tundraken Tail

New Pets

Dino Pet Ability: Jurassic War Cry - Resets all Hero ability cooldowns Drops on Lost Dungeons maps

Amber Dino Pet Ability: Jurassic War Cry - Resets all Hero ability cooldowns Sold by Pet Egg Vendor

Haunted Ship Pet Ability: Tsunami - Rolls a wave dealing 3000% water Hero damage and drenching enemies for 5 seconds Drops on Isle of Dread maps



Balance

Axes can now roll light / heavy

Ice Chip is now an unlocked mod

Orc Blockade attacks changed to area of effect

Removed Head Strong from all stabby lanes

Headstrong enemies are no longer able to be frozen

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with the Bots of Oil shard where the fire DoT wasn’t working properly.

Fixed an issue with the Oily Harpoon shard where it was not properly applying the oil effect if the * Ballista was attuned to an element.

Fixed issues with Water Servo and Poison Servo where they were not properly granting Defense Power.

Fixed an issue with the Lavamancer’s Harden ability where it was not properly reflecting projectiles.

Fixed an issue where Plain Talismans did not drop from Chaos 3.

Fixed an issue where the Depth Lord skin could not be purchased with gems.

Fixed an issue with the scaling of Hardened Servo being incorrect.

The pet ability Sticky Bomb now no longer sticks to towers and nodes.

Fixed an issue on the Wild Westival map where Phased enemies would fall through the floor in certain places.

Fixed an issue with the tooltip on the Sundering Blow shard.

Fixed an issue with Serpent God’s Protection where it was not properly functioning.

Fixed an issue with the Barbarian’s Leap ability where it was not going its full distance under certain conditions.

The Mark Targets shard can now properly be equipped to the HailstormTower.

Changed the tooltip of the Stomp Strike Chip to properly convey its function.

Adjusted the potency of the Inferno buff on the Forest Biome map.

Fixed an issue involving players joining games at unintended times.

Updated Spider Web VFX updated to be more readable.

Summary

These are a lot of changes coming in to bring some heroes up in strength (some pretty significantly), provide some additional strength through item effects having them trigger off secondary attacks, and even some new content to overcome through the Test of the Lycan!

What’s Next?

We're still continuing our work on Episode2, with some content reveals coming soon. It's still a while from being ready, but we'll be teasing things out a bit earlier compared to episode 1. We're also hard at work on out PlayStation port of DD:A and we'll keep you posted with any significant updates as they appear.

BUT WE’RE NOT DONE YET. We’re also working on some new additions for Dungeon Defenders II that are also coming out THIS WEEK!! Yes, we’re developing both games and handling a PlayStation port all at the same time.

