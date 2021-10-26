Vacancy Unlimited Devlog #13

What I've been working on :
Axe and Crowbar Swing speeds nerfed to half a second
Knife added with quarter second swing time
Added Omak
Adjusted Spryward sprite to make him look more like he is in Apastron Episode 3
Added more ammo crates around all maps
Added secret Omak weapon spawn to Bluffs
Added secret AA12 weapon spawn to Holly
Raygun impact now does twice as much damage
Revolver Critical Hit chance increased to 60%
Thurm damage increased
Thompson damage increased
Scar damage increased
G36c damage increased
M1014 damage increased
Added intermission music to map menu
Adjusted grapple shot spawn position
Where have I been? :
I've been working on the last expansion for Apastron. Vacancy Unlimited is a game that takes place in the Apastron universe. For Apastron's last expansion Time of Crisis I decided to have Geoff and Spryward crossover. This event will have ramifications for the continuity for the entire Apastron universe. For the next few updates I'm going to be working on the Time of Crisis tie-in for Vacancy Unlimited. I'll be giving you the moment when Geoff and Spryward enter the crossover and when they come back. Once Geoff and Spryward return there will be a 3 month time skip as they return 3 months later. I'm really excited for how this will impact VU's story. If you're interested in seeing what Geoff and Spryward have been up to since I've been gone, please go check out Apastron Episode 3 Time of Crisis.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1264850/Apastron/
What's coming next :
Time of Crisis Tie-in
New Level
More balance improvements
More UI Improvements
More WIP on Zombie AI behavior
More WIP on Ravager AI behavior
More SFX
Changed files in this update