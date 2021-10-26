Vacancy Unlimited Devlog #13

YouTube

What I've been working on :

Axe and Crowbar Swing speeds nerfed to half a second

Knife added with quarter second swing time

Added Omak

Adjusted Spryward sprite to make him look more like he is in Apastron Episode 3

Added more ammo crates around all maps

Added secret Omak weapon spawn to Bluffs

Added secret AA12 weapon spawn to Holly

Raygun impact now does twice as much damage

Revolver Critical Hit chance increased to 60%

Thurm damage increased

Thompson damage increased

Scar damage increased

G36c damage increased

M1014 damage increased

Added intermission music to map menu

Adjusted grapple shot spawn position

Where have I been? :

I've been working on the last expansion for Apastron. Vacancy Unlimited is a game that takes place in the Apastron universe. For Apastron's last expansion Time of Crisis I decided to have Geoff and Spryward crossover. This event will have ramifications for the continuity for the entire Apastron universe. For the next few updates I'm going to be working on the Time of Crisis tie-in for Vacancy Unlimited. I'll be giving you the moment when Geoff and Spryward enter the crossover and when they come back. Once Geoff and Spryward return there will be a 3 month time skip as they return 3 months later. I'm really excited for how this will impact VU's story. If you're interested in seeing what Geoff and Spryward have been up to since I've been gone, please go check out Apastron Episode 3 Time of Crisis.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1264850/Apastron/

What's coming next :

Time of Crisis Tie-in

New Level

More balance improvements

More UI Improvements

More WIP on Zombie AI behavior

More WIP on Ravager AI behavior

More SFX