Book Smart Balance Patch Notes

Hey Everyone!

After taking a look at the results of our post balance patch survey, we noticed a couple of things:

Powerful Build, Street Smart, and Hot all shot up in pick rate as players' preferred traits, which means the patch is working as intended.

Book Smart is now noticeably underpicked.

A couple of respondents made specific note that Book Smart felt underwhelming in the library scene, and we totally agreed with them— it's the big research montage of the story, so it should be their moment to shine. So we put together one last balance patch to wrap up Halloween season.

Book Smart has an entire extra book in the library.

Book Smart now has additional entries to read in 'Appalachian Folk Monsters.'

Some previously universal dialogue options in the library have been made Book Smart exclusive.

General typo fixes.

Added a tooltip to introduce players to the keybinding for hiding the UI.

Three new achievements.

Some of the information in the new books is immediately pertinent, but we're also using this patch as an opportunity to seed Book Smart players with general town and cryptid knowledge that may or may not be relevant later in the story.



Really honing in on balance at this point.

Coming away from this patch, we're pretty happy with the state of trait balance moving forward. Keen Eye is inevitably going to be the top pick for a variety of reasons, as is Talk to Animals. With these tweaks, though, the remaining five traits should all have uniquely powerful bonuses, and will all probably wind up within a standard deviation of each other.