Update 0.5.0.0

Hey guys, we are back! And we bring you 🔥 0.5.0.0 🔥

After quite some time where we could not deliver updates for qb we finally made it. We were at a point, where it felt necessary to rather invest time into our codebase than developing more new content. The rework turned out to create one new problem after another, which meant two years of continuous development to get to a stable state. It is clear to us that this time was painful and not acceptable. But we did not want to deliver an unfinished state where you would rather see setbacks instead of progress. We were not idling - we even increased our team by one more codemonkey since the middle of 2021 :). Most of our freetime was used to get qb to the point where it is now. Over 500 tickets have been finished and many more tickets are on our list for the next update 0.5.1.0.

As follows a brief summary of whats included:

New Content

Over 500 new character and NPC animations

New NPCs (ram, elephant, ibex, salamander, elementals, frog, goose, snail, goat and many more)

New combat system: dual wield weapons and shields, cooldown timer when attacking, enemies will taunt before they attack

New weapons: mace and shields

New sounds for all kinds of things

New multiplayer server browser showing all available public servers

3rd person camera (toggle by pressing C)

Happy little animated Loading screen

Usable game objects now have an outline effect

Hall effect in caves added

Quality of Life

Left & Right rings and earrings are a thing of the past, you can now wear them on either slot

Character editor rework (includes modifiable hair)

In the Player Overview you can now see all active Conditions via a toggle button

Pie menu rework (better item size scaling, along other fixes)

Options got a new Tweaks-tab to contain minor settings

Empty potions are no longer shown in pie menu

General Balance

NPCs don't drop items that are worn by them

All recipies have been adjusted to reduce confusion about combustible materials and wood

Consumables have been adjusted to regenerate longer over time instead of giving a quick boost

Uncooked food can cause poisoning effect

Wild thorns will now make damage based on your health (try to wear some cloth to avoid it ;)

Tutorial quests have been adjusted to support multiple players

Low gravity potion allowes the player to jump higher

Furniture cannot be destroyed by Area Of Effect damage

Behind the scenes

Experimental version is available for everyone (in Steam under Betas)

Codebase completely redone

Remade animation system

Remade watershader & glowing weapons

New network system using Steam P2P (join your steamfriends)

New behavior-driven AI

UI-elements are forced into 16:9 aspect ratio to accomondate for larger displays

NPCs use blueprints, setting the foundation for modding

Default model & textures are loaded when something is missing instead of hardcrash to desktop

Reworked the way chunks are loaded and rendered (no more missing chunks, no remaining chunks out of view distance)

Reworked rendering pipeline to support gamma corrected sRGB color space

Known issues

Connecting a game controller when the game is running leads to crash

Some collision boxes are too small

While regenerating health/mana causes the tooltip to disappear on items

Clicking fast with staff consumes 2x mana

There is an invisible button in the Option-tabs causing the last added checkbox to toggle when pressed

First person with visible character shows too much bodyparts

When resizing the game window there might be visually broken pixels in the UI

Port forwarding for visibility of a server (27016/UDP) is still required, we will look into supporting UPnP in the future

Notes

In first person the hands are gone, there is an experimental toggle to use the 3rd person animations in 1st person

Support for MacOS has been put on halt until a general startup issue is resolved

From here on we will aim on more regular updates again like you have been used to in the past. Even more so you can now test new features and updates before they go live as we will upen up the Experimental branch to the public (rightclick qb - Properties - Betas). We plan more new content and further rework to make qb more challenging and better performing for the players.

As you know, we created a Discord Server for you to join where we plan to keep you updated on the current progress in a more intermediate style of communication, so feel free to join, if you haven't.

Thank your for your patience and as always: Your feedback is appreciated!

qb Team