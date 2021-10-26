Server Releases Notes 2021-10-26 - new collection and sale extension!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Captains,

With today’s server release we’ve added a new collection to the game: the “Criminal Mind” collection (“criminal” trait)!

Sale extension!

The crew slots and Dabo sale is extended for one more day, it will remain valid until Wednesday, October 27, around 1pm ET (17:00 UTC)

A correction was applied for Brother Rom, the “costumed” trait has been removed.

We’re also investigating a display issue linked to v8.2.0 on Facebook and Steam, where some players have reported not being able to view/search for crew they immortalized. We hope to have a fix in place very soon and to redeploy v8.2.0 on these platforms tomorrow. We apologize for the inconvenience this might cause you.

Thank you for playing!

LLAP

The STAR TREK TIMELINES Team