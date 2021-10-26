 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Star Trek Timelines update for 26 October 2021

Server Releases Notes 2021-10-26 - new collection and sale extension!

Share · View all patches · Build 7604906 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Captains,

With today’s server release we’ve added a new collection to the game: the “Criminal Mind” collection (“criminal” trait)!

Sale extension!

The crew slots and Dabo sale is extended for one more day, it will remain valid until Wednesday, October 27, around 1pm ET (17:00 UTC)

A correction was applied for Brother Rom, the “costumed” trait has been removed.

We’re also investigating a display issue linked to v8.2.0 on Facebook and Steam, where some players have reported not being able to view/search for crew they immortalized. We hope to have a fix in place very soon and to redeploy v8.2.0 on these platforms tomorrow. We apologize for the inconvenience this might cause you.

Thank you for playing!

LLAP

The STAR TREK TIMELINES Team

Changed depots in prod-ready branch

View more data in app history for build 7604906
Star Trek Timelines 64-bit Windows Depot 600751
Star Trek Timelines 32-bit Windows Depot 600752
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.