 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Satisfactory update for 26 October 2021

Update 5 Bugfix v0.5.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7604787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Pioneers!

Just a small crash fix, even though this has a workaround (Inputting items manually from your inventory) we don’t want to hinder progression for all the people who started fresh with this update who might not find the workaround themselves.

We are aware of a bunch of other issues like the EOS issues (being asked to log in on startup every time, etc.), and other bugs and we’ll work on them ASAP but if you think there’s an important issue that you would like to see fixed please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/

We’ll be checking all of your comments every day.

There’s more fixes coming soon but for now thank you all for your support and I hope you’re enjoying the new update <3

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an occasional crash when inputting items into the Space Elevator via conveyor belt in certain scenarios

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 7604787
ApatoaCorp Content Depot 526871
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.