Update 5 Bugfix v0.5.0.1

Hi Pioneers!

Just a small crash fix, even though this has a workaround (Inputting items manually from your inventory) we don’t want to hinder progression for all the people who started fresh with this update who might not find the workaround themselves.

We are aware of a bunch of other issues like the EOS issues (being asked to log in on startup every time, etc.), and other bugs and we’ll work on them ASAP but if you think there’s an important issue that you would like to see fixed please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/

We’ll be checking all of your comments every day.

There’s more fixes coming soon but for now thank you all for your support and I hope you’re enjoying the new update <3

BUG FIXES