Update 0.4.2a Patch Notes

Patch Notes

Colour blind mode

We have added a new Colour blind mode, which displays specific symbols on top of gameplay objects like walls, checkpoints and goals. It can be enabled in the settings menu. We hope that this change improves the experience of affected players.

Multiplayer improvements

•Explosions of other players are now visible

•We have improved the netcode, causing less visible lag

Level Editor

We have added a new "Color block" object. This object can be used to change the background color in an area without affecting the lighting.