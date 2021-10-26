 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Odd Realm update for 26 October 2021

0.10.0.4 Beta Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7604747 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there,

Here are the notes for some fixes I just uploaded. A couple save/load issues fixed in here.

-Fixed a bug where the main menu screen would still be visible after loading into a previous save.

-Fixed a bug where settlers were not doing their idle movements.

-Fixed a bug where the error popup window was not centered. >:|

-Fixed a bug where settlers could walk around after dying.

-Fixed a bug where the game could crash on save after issuing a move order.

-Fixed a bug where the season index wasn't being saved. This could cause some longer term season issues.

-Added top bar statuses for drowning and void sickness.

-Fixed a bug where workers could get stuck trying to path to a missing work point. This would appear as them standing around trying to get to a started job.

-Fixed a save/load bug related to entity diets.

-Added stone anvil prop.

-Fixed a bug where entities could get stuck equipping items.

-Fixed a bug where animals could have professions.

-Fixed a bug where the choose profession pop up closed when confirming a selection.

Thanks!

W

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 7604747
Odd Realm Linux Content Depot 688063
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.