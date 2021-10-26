0.10.0.4 Beta Patch Notes

Hey there,

Here are the notes for some fixes I just uploaded. A couple save/load issues fixed in here.

-Fixed a bug where the main menu screen would still be visible after loading into a previous save.

-Fixed a bug where settlers were not doing their idle movements.

-Fixed a bug where the error popup window was not centered. >:|

-Fixed a bug where settlers could walk around after dying.

-Fixed a bug where the game could crash on save after issuing a move order.

-Fixed a bug where the season index wasn't being saved. This could cause some longer term season issues.

-Added top bar statuses for drowning and void sickness.

-Fixed a bug where workers could get stuck trying to path to a missing work point. This would appear as them standing around trying to get to a started job.

-Fixed a save/load bug related to entity diets.

-Added stone anvil prop.

-Fixed a bug where entities could get stuck equipping items.

-Fixed a bug where animals could have professions.

-Fixed a bug where the choose profession pop up closed when confirming a selection.

Thanks!

W