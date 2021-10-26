Update 176: 400 Player Testing - Released!

Hello everyone,

War of Rights Alpha Update 176 is upon us!

A few weeks ago we held a 300 player test on the public test branch of the game (thanks to everyone that showed up to help us test) and after having implemented several fixes and improvements based off of the data we were able to gather from said test, we are now ready to not only bring an increased max player cap test to the live build in today’s update, but also to take it one step further and test a 400 player cap instead of a 300 one!

Look for the official War of Rights test server if you wish to try out the 400 player cap.

Please note: The increased player cap is still in its testing phase and thus issues should be expected. Please report any issues you might encounter on any of our social channels, thank you.