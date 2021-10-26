Update 176: 400 Player Testing - Released!

Hello everyone,
War of Rights Alpha Update 176 is upon us!
A few weeks ago we held a 300 player test on the public test branch of the game (thanks to everyone that showed up to help us test) and after having implemented several fixes and improvements based off of the data we were able to gather from said test, we are now ready to not only bring an increased max player cap test to the live build in today’s update, but also to take it one step further and test a 400 player cap instead of a 300 one!
Look for the official War of Rights test server if you wish to try out the 400 player cap.
Please note: The increased player cap is still in its testing phase and thus issues should be expected. Please report any issues you might encounter on any of our social channels, thank you.
Update 176 Patch Notes
- Added an experimental 400 player cap test server to the game.
- Overhauled the tab view with a new design, dividing the players into their respective regiments and batteries for an easier way of getting an overview of your unit and the limited player classes within it.
- Additional network optimizations.
- Reduced the overall number of corpses on the battlefield to lessen the physics thread load during high player count matches.
- Various musician animation improvements.
- Added a cord to the bugle.
- Added 3 new unique drums: 14th TN, 8th OH and 69th NY.
- Tweaks to distant fife & drum sounds.
- Created a new system to handle all character files - this should result in less character file-related issues in the future.
- Various level detail work and bug fixes.
- Updated the Roulette farm house model.
- Various character model fixes and tweaks.
- Increased the heart rate of the servers in an effort to make all servers listed in the server browser at a more consistent basis.
Changed files in this update