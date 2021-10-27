 Skip to content

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout update for 27 October 2021

Twitch Rivals - Ludwig’s Fall Guys Event

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, bean fans! Another week, another slice of wild Twitch Rivals action comes tumbling into the Blunderdome. This time, the one and only Ludwig is leading the charge for the crown, both curating and competing in this extra-special Fall Guys Event!

Ludwig’s Fall Guys Event sees 15 teams of four dive into multiple rounds of points-based mayhem in Custom Lobbies, capped off with a Hex-a-Gone Trials grand finale.

With $50,000 in cash prizes up for grabs, dive in and cheer on your favorites in chat! We’ll see you in the Blunderdome.

