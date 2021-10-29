Making History: The First World War - Post Release Update #4

In this new update we focused on fixing some known bugs that were all reported by the community. One big issue involved the Editor. The bug prevented users from creating naval units in mods. This problem was resolved and should now be in working.

Since the initial release of The First World War the game soundtrack has received its fair share of negative feedback. That’s not particularly surprising given that musical tastes are highly subjective. Still we understand that some music might be considered less appropriate, more annoying or highly monotonous et cetera, et cetera. We’ve removed one song that stood out as a likely offender and added about 8 new tracks to dilute the repetitiveness.

While we hope the soundtrack updates improve the in-game experience, for some players - maybe most, turning the music levels down is the best solution.

Very often a community member will reach out to us wondering why a certain Achievement hasn’t been awarded or what regions they need to get it. We typically will send out the region list associated with the achievement in question. Finally, we decided to use the Steam Guides section to provide a full accounting of all the region lists used in the Achievements.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/959150/guides/

We left out a few of the more obvious cases like Conquer Asia. Players can use the in-game map views that display continental groupings to cross reference conquest goals.

There are still more unimplemented items on our improvements, fixes and content expansion lists for Making History: The First World War. Please feel free to offer your ideas and suggestions.

Update #4 Release Notes: