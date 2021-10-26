Patch 1.032

Share · View all patches · Build 7604356 · Last edited 26 October 2021 – 19:06:30 UTC by Wendy

Hello, friends!

We are happy to announce that this update added two new translations to the game: Spanish and Traditional Chinese.

In addition, we corrected a number of typos and item names. Thank you very much for helping us find these issues in the game!

Naturally, we have also fixed several important bugs: