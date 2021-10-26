 Skip to content

ATOM RPG Trudograd update for 26 October 2021

Patch 1.032

Patch 1.032 · Build 7604356

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, friends!

We are happy to announce that this update added two new translations to the game: Spanish and Traditional Chinese.

In addition, we corrected a number of typos and item names. Thank you very much for helping us find these issues in the game!

Naturally, we have also fixed several important bugs:

  • Fixed the unique TT pistol class in Ivan Doe’s chest;
  • When moving incomplete stacks of loot, the current weight does not change for the character and companions;
  • Fixed incorrect AP numbers which previously displayed in descriptions in the modification window;
  • Lockpicking the door no longer breaks the logic of Kondrashkin's quest;
  • Fixed a bug in the attic that did not generate opponents when choosing the combat option via the vignette;
  • Fixed the logic in the Dandelion quest when completing the quest with the help of Ruta;
  • Fixed the disappearance of Arashi on the cargo ship;
  • Fixed a bug in a random encounter with mercenaries;
  • Fixed a bug with the box with the GP-25 at the underground training facility;
  • Fixed a bug in the Big Cave caused by saving after destroying the wall;
  • Fixed the behavior of Laptev the Musician.

