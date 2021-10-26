Patch 1.032

Hello, friends!
We are happy to announce that this update added two new translations to the game: Spanish and Traditional Chinese.
In addition, we corrected a number of typos and item names. Thank you very much for helping us find these issues in the game!
Naturally, we have also fixed several important bugs:
- Fixed the unique TT pistol class in Ivan Doe’s chest;
- When moving incomplete stacks of loot, the current weight does not change for the character and companions;
- Fixed incorrect AP numbers which previously displayed in descriptions in the modification window;
- Lockpicking the door no longer breaks the logic of Kondrashkin's quest;
- Fixed a bug in the attic that did not generate opponents when choosing the combat option via the vignette;
- Fixed the logic in the Dandelion quest when completing the quest with the help of Ruta;
- Fixed the disappearance of Arashi on the cargo ship;
- Fixed a bug in a random encounter with mercenaries;
- Fixed a bug with the box with the GP-25 at the underground training facility;
- Fixed a bug in the Big Cave caused by saving after destroying the wall;
- Fixed the behavior of Laptev the Musician.
Changed files in this update