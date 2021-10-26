Patch Notes for Version: 0.1.1.0

October 26 - Version: 0.1.1.0
Features and changes
· Optimization of network communication and stability.
· Optimization of the speed related to items manipulation.
· Most combat now has sharable loot, including, random encounter while traveling and harvesting. Exceptions are combats that come from events.
· Ambush risk in dungeons and caves are now higher.
Fixes
· Fixed the double chat in groups and combat channel when grouped.
· Fixed Market issue where the status of an item could have the wrong color. Also, when an item actually expires, it will show right away.
· Better handling of disconnected players in multiplayer combat.
· Fixed the combat skill value glitch on certain companions.
· Fixed an issue where a non-crafted item could be upgraded.
· All stackable items cannot be upgraded anymore. (Bandages, potions, etc.)
· Fix issues during the craft of stackable items where durability use estimation was wrong.
Content Changes
· Fixed the "Fine Blade" that had a problematic skill distribution.
· Improved balance drop chances between "Common" and "Uncommon" resources.
· Some resources have been flagged as "Uncommon" based on their craft difficulty.
· Fixed the "Restore" talent missing from two quest line branches.
· Increased durability of magic user items.
· Removed extra quest-related item "Boar Meet".
· Removed extra quest-related item "Victims Information".
· Game world polygon fixes.
· Language-related fixes.
Changed files in this update