Patch Notes for Version: 0.1.1.0

October 26 - Version: 0.1.1.0

Features and changes

· Optimization of network communication and stability.

· Optimization of the speed related to items manipulation.

· Most combat now has sharable loot, including, random encounter while traveling and harvesting. Exceptions are combats that come from events.

· Ambush risk in dungeons and caves are now higher.

Fixes

· Fixed the double chat in groups and combat channel when grouped.

· Fixed Market issue where the status of an item could have the wrong color. Also, when an item actually expires, it will show right away.

· Better handling of disconnected players in multiplayer combat.

· Fixed the combat skill value glitch on certain companions.

· Fixed an issue where a non-crafted item could be upgraded.

· All stackable items cannot be upgraded anymore. (Bandages, potions, etc.)

· Fix issues during the craft of stackable items where durability use estimation was wrong.

Content Changes

· Fixed the "Fine Blade" that had a problematic skill distribution.

· Improved balance drop chances between "Common" and "Uncommon" resources.

· Some resources have been flagged as "Uncommon" based on their craft difficulty.

· Fixed the "Restore" talent missing from two quest line branches.

· Increased durability of magic user items.

· Removed extra quest-related item "Boar Meet".

· Removed extra quest-related item "Victims Information".

· Game world polygon fixes.

· Language-related fixes.