First big update for Grid Slayer

Big update. I got some great feedback and advice from the players and having my game out there for people to see has a way of lighting a fire under my bum. So we have a juicy update for you to start the new week.

Quality of Life:

Mouse Camera control!

Buttons for End Turn, Skip Draft and to progress dialogue.

You can now play the entire game without touching your keyboard.

21:9 support.

Accessibility:

New 'Warning' signs no longer just colour coded.

Graphics:

New 'map loading'! Instead of a boring white wash to transition between scenes, the pieces now fall from the sky one by one.

Missing Arachnomancy assets replaced.

Nicer High Peak, Ice Cave and Volcano Tiles.

Missing Mod assets replaced.

Optimization:

Fixed some runtime issues people were having on various systems by optimizing the code.

Fixed issues with obstacles not quite interacting properly if there is a lot going on. Now I welcome you to try Earthquake in the Alchemist's Lab and see how it goes.

Fixed it so a Counter attack will successfully interrupt an enemy's Dash attack.

There should be fewer frame skips when everything catches fire at once.

Quite a few bug fixes.

Balancing:

Water Soul now requires you to be on a Wet Tile.

Crown of Silver now starts you with 5 Endurance.

Crown of Gold now increases the Coin you earn.

Lots of changes to various cards to make them more balanced.

Lots of various little fixes here and there.

Next update:

Our artist, my wife, Maly Miller, is hard at work drawing the missing Card art and getting ready for the next batch so we can release some more content.

Meanwhile, I will be balancing the game, taking feedback, and making sure it is as smooth and as polished as can be. So don't be shy with your feedback!

The next big update will be in December. There may be smaller updates and hotfixes between now and then.

If you've been enjoying the game, it helps us tremendously if you write a review.

Cheers!