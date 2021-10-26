Update Alpha V. 1.0.1a

Hello again!

97% positive reviews!

I am very happy to see you are enjoying the game. In this update I did some balance and added a little intro explaining your "goal" in the first minutes of game, along with many other things.

Next thing I will work on is bug fixing bosses and making them harder but more fair.

Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Change Log:

+Added sculptor intro dialogue.

+Added some feedback to the purity chest in districts.

+Now player has to kill the elite in outposts obligatorily before returning to the camp.

+Kekyoin now appears in every district.

+Added icon when tittle announces current location or an event.

+While in inventory or pause menu, you can close the the menus pressing ESC or TAB.

+Now districts can be generated infinite times.

+Now players can save game while in districts.

+Added Shard Healer.

Deleting a save file will reset time and progression UI text.

Fixed some terrain generation bugs.

Fixed essence gate particles.

Fixed item reforge requirements UI bug.

Fixed some minor load bugs.

Higher tier biome doors now appear more often in lower districts.

Changed rules of regenerating districts.

Texts in Shell Manipulator UI will appear correctly.

Steam achievements now are unlocked independently from in-game achievements.

Fixed player couldn't interact with sculptures with controller input.

*Changed 'accurate' name to 'precice' weapon mod.

I hope you keep enjoying the game, have a good day/night!

David ːwinter2019happyyulː