Update v1.2.0

Yep, there's already been one within the last week and no signs of slowing down!

Here's what's new in version 1.2.0...

Countdown to the next Daily Challenge

You can now see how long you have to wait until a new Daily Challenge becomes available.

View information about purchased upgrades

Previously, you could no longer hover over upgrades that were already purchased or otherwise unavailable. Now you can! This means you can view the popup that displays the effects of Perks, stat boosts, etc. even after that stat is fully upgraded.

View enemies' full attack range

You can now see the full range an enemy's attack can reach.

A grey arrow indicates the full range of Charge- and Wind-type attacks, so you'll know that even if you try to move away from them you'll still be in danger.

Similarly, if you obstruct a Kappa's movement it will now display the full attack range (previously only the 1-tile movement arrow was displayed).

VSync option

Want to enable VSync? Now you can!

Snaptors and Lil Lils can cross Spike Traps

Couldn't before. Now they can!

That's all for this update! Keep your eyes peeled, for something spooky this way comes. 🎃

