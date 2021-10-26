Patch Notes 0.1 - New Class: Mage

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.1 (10/26/2021)

Mage Is Released!

New class Mage is now released! You can check it at its own page:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1797620

Mage Release Event and Free Event Pass

There will be Mage Release Event with a free event pass. It will contain 12 challenges to get 15 rewards, 3 cosmetic rewards. Event will start tomorrow and run 3 weeks. After the event is completed, it will be added to main content later as a quest.

Preview:



Campaign Progress Problem

After the last patch, when new dragons are added, there was a problem with the campaign progress. It's now fixed for new created characters.

If you have a character that has progress problem but managed to kill the last boss and reach the endgame, all your campaign progress now is set to completed.

If you still have problems regarding to this, after this update, please reach to me on discord and I'll fix your problem. Only way to fix this for everyone is to wipe campaign progress but I don't want to do that. If you don't want to deal with it, you can just create a new character and it'll be good to go.

Sorry for this.

Loot Drops

There was a problem with the loot drops. Such as, getting a high tier when you shouldn't be getting it or getting very less gear overall. This problem is fixed. If you feel your character is really powerless on bosses, you can farm lower levels and you should be getting good gear now. If you want to have proper experience from start, you can always create more characters.

Changes and Fixes

-Newly added Sikhert, Sektir, Crita, Xanat, Hayay and Yanjan items' base stats were wrong. It's fixed.

-Red barrier on boss area in new layout of Verdant Backwoods map is fixed.

-Some tutorials were still active even though "skip tutorials" button is checked. If you see tutorials still active, please report to me and I'll fix.

-Npc spawns in Dragon Den map are now disabled, because of problems with quests for the map. They will be enabled again soon.

-In town, 'Skills' and 'Pets' are now closer to waypoint and 'Collections' is at the previous location of 'Pets'.

-Big Foot and Poison Dart map skills now deal less damage.

-2nd Dragon now spawns less projectiles.

-Skill Point icon is added to level up screen, instead of the text.

-Lootpods should give correct amount now.

Not: Different damage type for Mage's skills are inactive right now and will be activated shortly. Their relics do not work currently.