Patch V0.11

Hi Everyone,

Patch 0.11 has released today, adding a few features and bug fixes found from feedback.

The first big thing, is I have added a Loading Screen, fixing lots of freezing during scene transitioning.



Another thing added, is a brand new weapon (WIP). I have added an AR, which can be useful for larger combos compared to the Pistol.





The last thing added, is something I found necessary.

The lock-on mechanic has been removed, as most people have used the free cam, and there were issues/bugs found with it enabled.

Instead of using this, I have added a warning when an Enemy is about to attack. When you see this image on your screen, get ready to parry or dodge, as it is alerting you.

Bug fixes and changes:

Fixed a bug where the UI would be unusable if Alt-Tabbing or the game was minimized.

The Opening cutscene now returns you to the Main menu

Aim assist was added

Fixed a bug where the Enemy is clipping through walls (Not seeable in this build of the game as there are currently no walls in combat)

Changed the firing sound of the Pistol

The default weapon slots have been changed to: Fire, Pistol, Fists. This is necessary, as reloading a scene causes the slots to reset.

Thank you for your patience, as the game is still in early development.