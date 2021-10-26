update 1.0.7

Hello! Today's patch adds some features that have been requested of the community, adds a way to proceed with the story at your own pace, reducing instant-fail conditions for easier difficulties and fixing some bugs.

We've had feature requests to use R3/RS on the controller to add a 5th item hotkey, and it made sense so we did it. In addition, people who have multiple monitors but wanting it to be shown on a different default one now have the option to do so. Those are easy to explain, but the importance of the new dialogue option that allows you to hit enter at the end of a subtitle matters more than many may think. We've had concerns that the speed of the voice acting is at a pace that is too fast to read the story in some languages, so I've adding an option to have the subtitles wait for an input. This should allow you to enjoy the full subtitles at your own pace. Thank you for your understanding.

We also found that a certain part of Chapter 2 had people confused and searching for direction a bit, so we've added a mission to describe the next step to help them avoid a frustrating experience with no good reason. And there are still a few "instant fail" conditions that we're working to resolve for easier difficulties. The last major one should be resolved in the later difficulties as of this patch.

Next patch will involve bug fixes and feature adjustments. But I may add something to be a bit more fun. I know a lot of you like getting a PERFECT result, but I like to ask myself what it would be like to get UNPERFECT results.

General

Holding a direction in a menu can now move more than 1 option slot

You may now press the right stick of a controller (RS/R3) for a 5th item shortcut

For people with multiple monitors, you may now select your fullscreen monitor 1, 2 or 3

Save slots BRAVO and CHARLIE now properly create chapter saves as intended

Added an option in SOUND to require a keypress to proceed with dialogue at your own pace.

A new checkpoint has been added to the beginning of every chapter, after the introduction is finished

Guards should no longer just get stuck when hearing a noise that makes them stare off into space forever

Spoilers are misbehaiving for some reason

Creator Pack (Free DLC for PC only)

Baxayaun (Spanish) has been added to the creator pack

Skills

The [spoiler]Die Hard[/spoiler] skill now applies [spoiler]to your total hit points including stamina upgrades[/spoiler], as originally intended.

Chapter 1

Jesse no longer has [spoiler]a mission to encrypt a radio[/spoiler] after he [spoiler]encrypts a radio[/spoiler]

Chapter 2

New mission added: [spoiler]To help confusion, we've added a mission to fix the flamethrower.[/spoiler]

Pipes no longer block [spoiler]the vision of a the overheat meter of a flamethrower[/spoiler]

Chapter 4

The Medal [spoiler]for the chapter challenge is moved and[/spoiler] is now harder to miss

Chapter 7

On EASY difficulty, [spoiler]Nuclear Submarines HP is reduced from 150 to 120[/spoiler]

Chapter 8

On EASY difficulty, added the ability to [spoiler]see the vision cones of cameras automatically[/spoiler]

On NORMAL difficulty, added an opportunity to [spoiler]see the vision cones of cameras[/spoiler]

On HARD difficulty, added [spoiler]nothing. Cameras are still very inconsiderate and give no vision cones[/spoiler]

Chapter 9

[spoiler]Strings now can remain in your use slot with 0 items remaining[/spoiler] (Like med kits & coins)

On EASY difficulty, fixed an issue [spoiler]that prevented you from achieving a PERFECT result on this chapter[/spoiler]

On EASY difficulty, added the ability to [spoiler]see the vision cones of cameras automatically[/spoiler]

On NORMAL difficulty, added an opportunity to [spoiler]see the vision cones of cameras[/spoiler]

On HARD difficulty, added [spoiler]nothing. Cameras are still very inconsiderate and give no vision cones[/spoiler]

Fixed an issue where [spoiler]cutting wires near the beginning would not apply a checkpoint correctly[/spoiler]

Fixed an issue where [spoiler]cutting wires near the end[/spoiler] could crash the universe

Fixed an issue where [spoiler]a uranium ball could prevent another box from[/spoiler] sliding

Chapter 10

Adjusted a passage [spoiler]near an elevator[/spoiler] to [spoiler]pontentially[/spoiler] prevent [spoiler]walking into an[/spoiler] unfair [spoiler]engagement without[/spoiler] warning

Fixed an issue where an[spoiler] amazing artbook disappeared when it shouldn't have[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Nothing else changed, just wanted to leave a note to say hi and thank you for reading my patch notes![/spoiler]

Grenade Guy