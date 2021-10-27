Major Early Access update 1: The Grave Digger

YouTube

This update will feature both permanent and limited time content. During this seasonal event, the frontier will have some spooky changes! Creepy night sky, graves to rob and a new variant zombie monster. The best stuff, however, is the totally new and permanent features.

A Shovel

Two-handed tool to dig from the muddy piles (and graves) on the ground.

A Goldpan

Wiggle the gold pan around the spots in the water to spawn some loot! This tool can be repurposed as a defensive item to block some nasty plasma shrimp projectiles.

Errands

On the map stand, players can now find changing daily errands to run. You can pick three errands at the same time and by completing them, you'll be rewarded with some extra $$$.

First issue of the graphic novel

I'm sure you've heard about Clayton Lee Jackson the third by now. You'll find the first collectible pieces of graphic novel laying around, which will reveal you something about the world you're digging in.

Special encounters

Shelly, the big mama nautiloid is hoping to meet you in the mines. She's getting hungry and lonely.

Hexabody physics and fire

These two are experimental features. You can set things on fire, and you can jump and hang from the ledges. The next update will include biome 3, in which the climbing and jumping will become important. For now, just have fun with it.

Public matchmaking

Find friends to play with via the matchmaking system in game. You can also try to find players on our discord channel.

New loots and wearables

More to mine, more to wear! What more do you need to know? Oh right, the pumpkin head will be only available during the halloween season.

Read details on bugfixes here:

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1523510/view/3102410746727994249]https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1523510/view/3102410746727994249

[/url]

What's next?

We're working on the biome 3 and everything included!

