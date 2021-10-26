Update to v1.0.0.8 - PUBLIC STAGING

Share · View all patches · Build 7603364 · Last edited 26 October 2021 – 16:13:32 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We have a new version for the public stage. Check it out!

How to join the public staging?

Some of you probably have not done this before, so we have a small guide:

Prerequisite:

You must have Medieval Dynasty in your library – obviously.

The procedure

Open your game library.

Right Click on Medieval Dynasty there.

Open properties.

Select the tab "BETAS".*

Enter this password below the dropdown in the field:

MedievalStaging

Press CHECK CODE

Use the drop down and select “release_build_staging”. This is the public stage.

Press Close

Steam should now download this version of the game.

IMPORTANT! PLEASE SAVE YOUR LIVE VERSION SAVES GAME BEFORE ACCESSING THE PUBLIC STAGING BUILD!

Just in case something goes awry!

Saves can be found here:

AppData > Local > Medieval_Dynasty > Saved > SaveGames

*Steam labels all those builds as "betas” albeit they’re not betas, so do not be too confused!

Items sorting in inventory and during trading/transferring.

"Holding ""F"" or ""X"" changes people's needs in whole category"

Custom name for animals

Key binding now recognizes mouse buttons.

Checking the size of all saves in saves folder.

Over 40 new random places generated on the map

Game mode setting for stopping dropped food from spoiling

Slight camera shakes when using tools or hitting objects

Added option to disable camera shakes in gameplay settings

Added option to disable character's breathing in gameplay settings

New dialogue sounds (69 new voice colors): Farewell, first time greeting, Greeting, Vendor

Changed the way the achievements are written, this should hopefully lower the possibility of achievement writing fail, which prevented any other achievement to be obtained until the game restarts.

Waterskin with Water is a lot cheaper than regular waterskin.

Player can talk to NPC after removing NPC from the village

Some cases where NPCs sleep on the floor

Some cases where the workstations work on their own

Some cases where the NPC gets up from the bench and the player catches him to talk, the NPC runs away

Racimir can move in with alien women without being married to them

The starting health and damage options don't affect bandits

Mount no longer spawns from the ground when summoned of assigned to building

Player is adjusting his rotation properly now when riding on donkey

Weight of Wooden Vial is too high

Wooden gate had wrong texture.

Incorrect warning when placing a Fishing Hut on uneven ground.

Wrong setting name for "Korean"

In some languages text is chopped when giving gift to Females

Sometimes dismount action key bind is missing

Wrong expiration time in journal

Dropped milk when turns to sour milk loses all capacity

Displayed numbers of potion effects (stamina, food, water) are not correct

No lighting in door module for residential buildings.

Clay deposit looks wrong in winter.

The fruit on the fruit trees did not react to the wind.

Cases where the AI is unable to enter a building have been reduced.

NPCs animations sometimes pause when they are standing looking at a bench, chair or workbench, until they finally start interacting

Stubborn horses not walking out from the stable, wanting to cuddle with other horses and do important horse stuff like discussing world domination.

Horses walking really slow in some cases

Foal movement animations do not match their movement speed

Gates have wrong notification when trying to place them in unavailable spot

Dismount action is not assigned to any key after resetting key binds to default.

Items are not assigned to the heir when player transfers to heir on death

Player switch to tool holding pose even though empty quick slot was selected

Transition animations being interrupted causing weird stuttering

Crossbow changing position in player hands when stopping during crouching and aiming

Throwing Rock damage not being affected by the "pull strength"

Rocks attaching to fish when fish is killed.

Player tool animation not being interrupted on season skip

Gates affecting NPCs path preference - they could choose a longer path instead of going through the gate

Bandits floating dead in some cases (What sinister magic was at work here?)

Challenges ending too soon