Sheltered Patch 1.0.14: NOW LIVE!

Survivors, hello!
This patch encompasses 1.0.14, 1.0.13, 1.0.12 & 1.0.11 -- yep, it's another mega one! These versions have been live on the Experimental Branch for a few weeks, and are now ready for the full version of Sheltered 2!
PATCH NOTES
1.0.14 Patch Notes
- Fixed another issue which caused quest markers to disappear after loading a save
- Fixed issues with solar panel dirtiness levels going into negative values
- Fixed issue with blueprints spawning at HQs - Any that have spawned at HQs on current saves will be repositioned to another location on the map
- Fixed an issue with the camera going out of bounds
1.0.13 Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue where the APR ammo would not unlock when the weapon is unlocked (will now also apply to saves with the APR already unlocked)
- Fixed an issue with not being able to add blueprints to the Drafting Table
- Fixed an issue where active quests would disappear from the map upon loading a save
1.0.12 Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue with automatically assigned travel rations going missing
- Fixed a weapon duplication bug
- Fixed an issue where Green Beans would be referenced instead of Peas for desires
- Fixed an issue with the “ransom” quest which stopped the reward being given
- Fixed an issue with the “pause in background” option not updating correctly in different languages
- Fixed an issue with the stats of the bear in the CTK Mob’s quest line
- Fixed an issue which resulted in huge reputation losses after multiple encounters
- Fixed an issue where the shelter storage capacity could become incorrect
- Fixed an issue where new storage objects could be used before they are constructed
- Fixed an issue where the room overlay information could go missing
- Fixed an issue where the main menu would appear on top of the save slots
- Fixed an issue where the lab could become damaged by fire and become irreparable
- Fixed issues with floppy disks disappearing and/or not being useable on the computer
- Fixed an issue with planters not informing the player when plants were fully grown
- Rage attack can no longer target the head
- Fixed an issue where the APR ammo would not unlock when the weapon is unlocked
- Increased the chances that the Wind Turbines will reach maximum power output
- Fixed an issue with internal planters losing integrity when not in use
- Fixed an issue where Rescue jobs could spawn on water
- Fixed an issue where the upgrade options on objects would become inaccessible
- Duplicate blueprints will no longer spawn on the map
- Can now rename characters using the locker
- Will no longer lose reputation with a faction when backing out of a trade. Can still lose reputation if the trade fails (all offers are refused by the trader)
- Automatically assigned travel rations now take into account the return trip
- Character info panel positions now saved so they remain in the same position when loading the save
- Rain now cleans solar panels
- Reduced the amount of rubber in the Inflatable Raft recipe
- Can now recycle equipment (bags, body armours, binoculars etc.)
- End-game damage scaling implemented
1.0.11 Patch Notes
- Fixed issue with faction members using sinks when their dirtiness was less than 50%
- Fixed issue with ration crafting where it would not use the food the player selected to convert to rations
- Can no longer queue multiple upgrades for a single object
- Fixed an issue with the incinerator panel displaying the incorrect burn times
- Fixed issue with incinerator panel displaying “$efficiency$%” on the efficiency label
- Updated the incinerator object description to state is generates “power” not “fuel”
- Faction jobs that require a target faction will no longer spawn if there are no other factions left
- Fixed issue where members would not use any tables past the first one built
- Fixed an issue with rescue jobs which could result in you fighting the same faction who gave you the job
- The Russian translation of the Pistol now displays correctly
- Fixed an issue with items being lost when transferring to the shelter (if the shelter’s inventory capacity was close to max).
- Fixed an issue where the dialogue in rescue missions would not display correctly
- Can now deconstruct the starting water butts
- Added a notice to item transfers to state when items will be transferred to the junk pile
- When working at a workable location the party will now finish working when they have generated ten items
- Added a drop shadow to the integrity bar on items to make it more visible to people who are colourblind
- Added item sorting options to item panels (sort by weight, quality, name, fuel value, or trade value)
- Tweaked rates of temperature change in rooms to help balance heating/cooling systems
- Updated the temperature rate of change label to display an increasing and decreasing value
Thanks for your continued support and feedback whilst we've worked to enhance and improve your experience! We really appreciate you all; a fantastic, helpful community. Cheers! :)
