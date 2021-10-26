Update #44: Visual upgrades, third mission, Halloween event and more!

This update improves the visual appearance of the game, adds a new yearly Halloween event and the third mission in preparation for its full release from Early Access on November 5th!

The visual update consists of a new skybox with a more vibrant blue galaxy background, upgrades to the frigate, smaller fighter, and capital ship textures and particles, and making areas like bridge windows emit more light resulting in a brighter atmosphere. There are also big improvements to the frigate and capital ship UI, presenting important data like speed, distance to the enemy ship, or loaded torpedoes in a much cleaner way. The asteroid field also now is much bigger, with a slightly decreased density and new mineral asteroids that can be mined by shooting them with smaller fighters, resulting in bonus resource points for you and your whole team!





The third mission is now also available, completing the single-player trilogy allowing players to experience the game in a different environment and learning the basics of commanding a capital ship, flying smaller fighters, and controlling a frigate.

There are also the usual bug fixes and improvements regarding UI, frigate collision issues, and the AI along with new main menu music, as well as a pause and skip button for the different menu tracks! More experienced players will now also be rewarded with new black capital ship skins after reaching level 100 ingame and you can now also purchase a new frigate for 400 resource points at the space station, in case your original frigate got destroyed in battle!

Players will also now notice a new Halloween event running automatically every year from October 20th to October 31st, spawning 7 spooky pumpkins inside each capital ship and 2 in each frigate, and allowing players to destroy enemy pumpkins for a resource point bonus!

-ADDED: third mission

-ADDED: mineral asteroids to the asteroid field that can be shot to gain 20 resource points

-ADDED: frigate purchasing station to the space station, requires you to control the station and costs 300 resource points, will dock the new frigate below the station

-ADDED: new main menu music

-ADDED: main menu music skip/pause buttons

-ADDED: space dust effect to smaller fighters when flying at higher speeds

-CHANGED: skybox/galaxy background to be a bit more colorful

-CHANGED: planet and gas field locations

-CHANGED: sun now is a bit brighter and more white instead of yellow

-CHANGED: increased mineral asteroid spawn rate

-CHANGED: asteroid field is now much bigger, with a slight decrease in density

-CHANGED: now all players of a team gain resource points when their team mines a mineral asteroid

-CHANGED: slight changes to interior lighting, and the interior is now a lot darker when a generator is damaged and lights go out

-CHANGED: "Missions" main menu tab is now called "Tutorial" until the first mission was completed (so newer plays can find the tutorials more easily)

-REWORKED: frigate/capital ship flight info UI

-IMPROVED: smaller fighter cockpit crosshair

-IMPROVED: smaller fighter interior textures now emit more light in certain areas

-IMPROVED: hitmaker now is a bit smaller, slimmer, and more bright

-IMPROVED: capital ship and frigate default textures, now brighter on sections that emit light like the bridge

-IMPROVED: thruster FX to have no more random cutouts, and made them brighter overall

-IMPROVED: frigate cockpit UI visibility

-IMPROVED: minor Mission 1 tweaks to explain the class abilities

-FIXED: frigate energy distribution UI issues

-FIXED: not getting the tutorial achievement after finishing the new tutorial (Mission 1)

-FIXED: hacked hangar doors not closing again after 60 seconds, instead staying open until manually closed

-FIXED: hangar hack UI issues preventing players from hacking hangar doors again after they were hacked in this round already

-FIXED: purchased frigates dock lever not being set as docked to the station, preventing players from undocking from the station

-FIXED: mineral asteroids sometimes giving their resource point bonus multiple times per destroyed asteroid

-FIXED: asteroids not colliding with frigates

-FIXED: main menu music not starting a new song when the old one finished

-FIXED: main menu keybindings UI issues

-FIXED: being able to purchase a frigate while already having one

-FIXED: frigate purchasing fixes

-REMOVED: random energy distribution chair in the spawn room that didn't belong there