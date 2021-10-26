A last update for Octobre.

Hi everyone,

First thanks to everyone that sent me feedback, everyone who streamed the game or took the time to make a play through video for YouTube. I truly appreciate it!

This week, the update is focused on small, but important things.

The main menu interface has been slightly updated to give better feedback to the player.

Some tweaks concerning how languages are handled.

Some game choices were added in all three chapters to give the player a few more options.

Some moral / Health results from player choices were adjusted.

So, as you can see, not a large update, but definitely one that will help bring additional depth/playability to the game.

Have a great week!