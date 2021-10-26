 Skip to content

Super Cane Magic ZERO update for 26 October 2021

28.01 Mac Hotfix + Camera Tweaks

We just released an important update that should solve a critical issue that prevented some macOS users from playing.

This patch also includes an improvement to the game camera to make combat and exploration more focused. We increased the overall zoom of the camera to enhance the readability of our combat encounters and make the explorations of new areas more interesting.

We hope you will enjoy the new visual settings and apologize to the macOS users affected by the problems of the previous release.

Changed depots in testing branch

View more data in app history for build 7603151
Super Cane Magic ZERO WIN32 Depot 336441
Super Cane Magic ZERO WIN64 Depot 336442
Super Cane Magic ZERO OSX Depot 336443
Super Cane Magic ZERO LINUX Depot 336444
