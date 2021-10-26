28.01 Mac Hotfix + Camera Tweaks

We just released an important update that should solve a critical issue that prevented some macOS users from playing.
This patch also includes an improvement to the game camera to make combat and exploration more focused. We increased the overall zoom of the camera to enhance the readability of our combat encounters and make the explorations of new areas more interesting.
We hope you will enjoy the new visual settings and apologize to the macOS users affected by the problems of the previous release.
Changed depots in testing branch