Regular Update Information v1.1.7 (2021/10/27)

It's time to regular update. (v1.1.7)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

==========

Added and adjusted some Retreat lines on tactical map. (Retreat lines are red line)

- Only rout forces can use the Retreat line to leave to another territory.

Added new command " Additional Supply Line "

- You can connect the territory has the Retreat line to the other territory with this command.

- You can use this command for the following situations.

---- For develop your districts

---- For surprise attack to the enemy

---- For avoid the checkmate and find the other way to victory

Added and Updated unique unit's face graphic.

- James Rollins

- Unsari Al Cemal

If the launcher does not run normally in your environment, please let us know on the bulletin board.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1481720/discussions/0/3073117690252581127/

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========

Right-click on "ShemHaMephorash" from the Steam library Select "Properties..." and "BETAS" Select "stable-v1.0.9"

*We are always accepting requests, so please feel free to contact us on the Steam bulletin board