Hotfix 3.0.0.1

Alpha 3.0.0.1 Hotfix

Fixed: A Bug what caused the ai to spawn underneath the terrain

Fixed: Ammonite food value was way too low

Changed: Godrays are back for performance testing

Changed: Color and overall feel of the fog (its brighter now)

Changed: Slightly increased the size of the enchodus food ai

Changed: Enchodus skin texture

Known issue: there are currently problems with the mating system !!!

players just die when invited to a nest/womb so be careful

with nesting for now !

Thank you for playing PMM