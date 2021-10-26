Hotfix 3.0.0.1

Alpha 3.0.0.1 Hotfix
Fixed: A Bug what caused the ai to spawn underneath the terrain
Fixed: Ammonite food value was way too low
Changed: Godrays are back for performance testing
Changed: Color and overall feel of the fog (its brighter now)
Changed: Slightly increased the size of the enchodus food ai
Changed: Enchodus skin texture
Known issue: there are currently problems with the mating system !!!
players just die when invited to a nest/womb so be careful
with nesting for now !
Thank you for playing PMM
Changed files in this update