Mega patch - “Monster hunt”

We promised to support Chernobylite long after its release, and we intend to keep our word. This is the first in a series of free DLCs we have prepared for you. The optional missions will give you the opportunity to face new monsters and replenish your Chernobylite supplies.

YouTube

Changelog:

Additions:

New enemy: Feral Chernohost. Watch out! You’re not alone in this forest. This monster usually spawns outdoors. When you see its green, glowing head, it means survival is about to get real. Feral Chernohost is extremely fast and it’s hard to escape him running in a straight line - try running in a zig-zag instead.

New Enemy: Overgrown Duster. It can spawn anywhere, as long as there’s a flat surface, so watch out for building rooftops or decayed vehicles. It’s small and attacks from a distance, which helps it blend into the background, making the monster even more dangerous. Overgrown Duster has also the ability to disappear.

New enemy: Ancient Shadow. It usually spawns indoors and likes to hide in the dark corners of buildings, so bring your flashlight and don’t get lost. Ancient Shadow is slow, but don’t be fooled - the monster can gain speed by glitching when moving.

New side quests: MONSTER HUNT. This new quest draws less frequently than regular food drops. After drawing it, the player must defeat one of the three monsters mentioned above. Each one can appear on any given level in three specific spots. Killing the monster ends the mission.

Improvements and feedback:

The Black Stalker has been heavily redesigned. He is now actively looking for the player. When defeated, he won’t respawn on the same day, and his strength scales with the strength of the storm.

Technology:

We have thoroughly updated the NVIDIA Ansel tool.

AMD DLSS now allows you to turn on the “Auto” setting.

General:

Sometimes the loot screen was visible for too long. We fixed that.

Items brought by your companions when the inventory is full will no longer disappear, but will be placed on the ground instead.

We have corrected the wrong names of some containers.

An indicator might occasionally not show up on some containers, when the player was in sprinting mode. We fixed that.

The lockpick icon would sometimes not display correctly. This has been fixed.

When giving away meals, the companion status would sometimes not display correctly. We fixed it.

The Black Stalker will now be highlighted by the PDA if we have the appropriate bonus.

Fixed a very rare bug where one of the crystals on the fractal timeline would not change its colour, making it very difficult to return to reality.

The poison that we could use to poison Kozlov would not disappear from the inventory. We fixed it.

Meeting with Tarakan: We fixed the blocker that was triggered by very fast skipping through dialogues.

Meeting with Tarakan: We fixed a blocker that was triggered by running in and out of the apartment without interacting with Tarakan.

Meeting with Tarakan: Soldiers should no longer get lost in front of the Tarakan’s block.

Voice in the woods: We fixed a bug that was blocking the interaction with the food crate when loading save at a very specific moment.

Heist: Sometimes Igor was unable to use the explosives, even though he did have them. We fixed it

Hermit: We corrected collisions to make it impossible to miss the key elements of the quest.

Chain Reaction: We removed unnecessary collisions that were blocking the player.

The opponent's death animation would sometimes break if the player has not witnessed it from the beginning. We fixed it

With a specific combination of upgrades, the Shotgun would start to deal much less damage than it should. We fixed it.

The zones should now be better marked when selecting missions.

Sometimes the loot screen was visible for too long. We fixed that.

Items brought by your companions when the inventory is full will no longer disappear, but will be placed on the ground instead.

We corrected the wrong names of some of the containers.

An indicator might occasionally not show up on some containers, when the player was in sprinting mode. We fixed that.

The lockpick icon would sometimes not display correctly. This has been fixed

When giving away meals, the companion status would sometimes not display correctly. We fixed it.

The Black Stalker will now be highlighted by the PDA if we have the appropriate bonus.

Fixed a very rare bug where one of the crystals on the fractal timeline would not change its colour, making it very difficult to return to reality.

Enemies in the large building in the Moscow Eye level should now move normally.

Fixed some objects disappearing while being too close to the player in the Moscow Eye and Pripyat Port levels.

We fixed some collisions in several places in Heist level to reduce the chance of getting stuck and falling out of level.

We have disabled the ability to climb certain objects in the prison level and on the timeline. They made it possible to go beyond the accessible area.

Fixed the spot in Kopachi where the player could get completely blocked.

Fixed the position of some dusters that were too far from the surface (Kopachi, Red Forest)

We have improved spawning points available for some Chernohosts at the train depot in Red Forest. They should not be blocking themselves anymore.

We improved the location of several resources in Pripyat Port level that were unintentionally unavailable for collection.

During one of the events with Tatyana in Pripyat Port not all objects would appear/disappear as planned. We fixed it.

We improved the implementation of the animations Pripyat Port carousels. They no longer should act as a catapult

We improved streaming in the largest building of the Moscow Eye level. It could have been the reason for clipping on slower computers

It was possible to leave Igor's room after turning on the photo mode. We fixed it.

+ A whole bunch of smaller bugs you've reported to us, too many to list them all. Thanks!

This is the first of many DLCs we are preparing for you. See what awaits you in the coming months.

