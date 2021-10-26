UPDATE v1.21 is OUT NOW!

It is time for a fresh new update to Dino Nest. "The Ant Queen" has been added to the game and can be found in the "Forest" area. We also added 2 new creature abilities for "Dilophosaurus" and "Pulmonoscorpius". To make the world more exciting all elder apex creatures can now show up in any area to drink, hunt or fight with each other for dominance.
The huge crocodile apex called "Phantom" apparently had a bug where he could not spawn, it has now been fixed. Another major change is that all dinos now gain size when eating on the hunt and not only in the nest. We also changed so when attacking other nests there is now possible to flee at any time without countdown. Enjoy!
Here are the patch notes(v1.21.132):
- ADDED NEW ELDER APEX - "Axia (Ant Queen)"
- ADDED NEW Creature ability for "Dilophosaurus"
- Spits poison into its victims eyes causing blindness(reduces hit chance by 50%)
- ADDED NEW Creature ability for "Pulmonoscorpius"
- Injects venom into its victims (causes damage over time)
- Can now flee from combat at anytime when attacking other nests
- Dinos will now gain size when eating on the hunt aswell
- Tweaks to increase "Giganotosaurus" size gain when feeding
- Added button "change area" in hunt map UI
- Fixed issues with elder apex "Phantom" not spawning correctly
- Fixed issues with incorrect textures for baby Giganotosaurus
- Beginner quests removed from Giganotosaurus nest
- Codex UI updated
- Elder apex menu UI updated
- Hunt map UI updated
- Improved hunt event world systems
- Improved elder apex event world systems
- Sacrifice/Sort tooltips in manage menu UI
- Numerous of other UI improvements
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
Changed files in this update