UPDATE v1.21 is OUT NOW!

It is time for a fresh new update to Dino Nest. "The Ant Queen" has been added to the game and can be found in the "Forest" area. We also added 2 new creature abilities for "Dilophosaurus" and "Pulmonoscorpius". To make the world more exciting all elder apex creatures can now show up in any area to drink, hunt or fight with each other for dominance.

The huge crocodile apex called "Phantom" apparently had a bug where he could not spawn, it has now been fixed. Another major change is that all dinos now gain size when eating on the hunt and not only in the nest. We also changed so when attacking other nests there is now possible to flee at any time without countdown. Enjoy!

Here are the patch notes(v1.21.132):