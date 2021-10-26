Lust for Darkness VR - Out Now!

Welcome among us! The Yelvertons' mansion stands open before you.

We couldn't find a better time to launch the game, and we hope you'll spend this Halloween in VR, getting scared sh**less by cultists and eldritch monsters driven by nothing but lust.

Lust for Darkness VR is a psychological horror game with an intriguing plot and art design, both heavily inspired by works of Lovecraft, Giger and Zdzisław Beksiński.

As Jonathan Moon, you receive a letter from your wife who has gone missing a year ago. Following the message, you head for a secluded Victorian mansion where a perverse occult ceremony takes place. What happens next can hardly be explained in words.

Discover the secrets of the Yelvertons’ Victorian mansion and Lusst’ghaa - an eldritch dimension filled with otherworldly creatures, whose inhabitants decided to undergo total degeneration at their own wish.

