CO-OP ZOMBIE MODE BABY!

Hello again Ball of Duty fans,

It's spooktober and Halloween is nearly upon us, which means it is time to release our ballsiest and spookiest update yet. We've been working mega-overtime on this one for many many moons and have had a lot of fun getting it ready for your grubby lil hands.

Alright alright, so what actually is it? ENDLESS ZOMBIE MODE that's what. Oh, and you can play up to four players in online Co-op!

It's a brand new way to play in Countryballs: Modern Ballfare! Journey to the dankest depths of hell alone or with your friends, mow down endless waves of the undead horde, explore and unlock areas of the map to find new weapon upgrades and perks, and finally prepare your balls for a good ol' boss battle for good ol' fashion loot! Does that sound awesome? Well it should, because IT IS!







We also fixed and changed a few other small things whilst we were here too, check em out:

Tweaks

Map tiles in the Host screen now order based on mode avilability.

Changed the names of the Political-Negotiation teams to have a bit more flavour.

Renamed 'Iron Balls' to 'Balls of Steel' because ya know, it is better. Thanks Srebrny!

Flipped Monaco literally for the lolz

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the scoreboard could display lower than it should.

Fixed an issue where input fields could display a broken context menu.

Hopefully fixed an issue where the menu transitions could get stuck offscreen :(

Fixed an issue where Shotguns could sometimes fire backwards and sprinkle your own ass with shell.

As b-allways, if you have any suggestions, questions, or find any juicy juicy bugs that need a good ol' squish then please get in touch at modernballfare@gmail.com or by joining the Discord server: https://discord.gg/xbseaXmM65

Much Love ❤️

The Modern Ballfare Team