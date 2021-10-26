HALLOWEEN IN WARSAW CITY - TIME LIMITED EVENT

BOO!
Are you not scared? Visit Warsaw City to join the spooky season festive.
We've prepared pumpkins, treats, or tricks, depending on what you choose when some little ghosts with child voices knock you at the door.
As a game detective, who has seen and lived through a lot, it may not be easy to scare you, but we've done our best to send shivers down your spine.
**
Spooky apartment decor
**
The gamedec's apartment has undergone a significant makeover. It's full of pumpkins, candles, garlands, cobwebs, and there is an unexpected guest with no signs of life.
**
Costume Party in the Gamedec world
**
Put on your Halloween costume and walk the streets of Low City. Visit virtualias in your spooky skin; after all, as a Gamedec, you have to be able to blend in with the crowd.
**
New main menu design
**
The thrill starts from the beginning, so grab a Pumpkin Spice Latte, start the game, and celebrate Halloween by the end of the 22nd century in Gamedecverse.
**
Patch 1.2 content
**
In addition to Halloween-related content, patch 1.2 brings a lot of bug fixes, updates, and improvements. Check the complete list in the changelog below:
GENERAL FIXES
- Fixed general performance issues
- Fixed general graphics bugs on the lowest required specs
- Various SFX fixes
- Various Animation fixes
- Various VFX fixes
- Improving Character Textures
- Fixed an issue with saving to a save that already exists, the thumbnail gets smaller and the texts with save descriptions overlap
- General Translation fixes
- Fixed lines of code visible in some of the codex entries
- Character selection screen - At maximum font magnification, some text was invisible to the player when highlighting the Torkil Aymore skin
- A cloak won’t attach to the gamedec’s elbows when animating interactions with computers, etc.
- Fixed the Drone that is not returning in subsequent apartments scenes
Halloween Event - Add-ons
- Added Gamedec’s avatars & models for the Halloween event
- Main Menu – remodeled the tree for Halloween event
- Added an option to switch the decals for Halloween [on/off]
- Added Halloween decorations to Gamedec’s apartment
Knight’s Code:
- Fixed an issue when a Cult leader was mixed with Clan leader in dialogs
Harvest Time
- An NPC will now faint correctly if you make, and load a save before it
- Fixed a flickering locomotive
- Fixed crash at the end of the case
Haggis Office
- Fixed an issue with door clipping
Like Father Like Son
- Fixed an issue with colored lights that were set too low
- Text inside the balloon on the roofs was a placeholder
Paradise Island
- Fixed some flickering characters on Paradise Island
Happy Halloween!
Team Gamedec
Changed depots in dailybuilds branch