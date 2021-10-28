PC Building Simulator Update v1.13 - Including the IT Expansion

Hello PC Builders!

Today we’re releasing another major update, v1.13. In this patch we’re expanding our range of Z590 chipsets, adding more white parts, introducing some AIB Radeon 6000 series cards, sneaking in extra water-cooling goodies, and we’ve been sweet talking the team at Cooler Master about an entirely new type of case.

First though, time to step into your new office…

Free content: PC Building Simulator IT Expansion

Our always helpful Uncle Tim has found a new opportunity for you to get out of the workshop and expand on your existing PC building skills - starting immediately!

Pivot your career to a new direction and take charge of IT support at the Irratech Corporation. Featuring over 20 hours of new story content, brand new mechanics, and customisable workshop spaces.

Post-beta feedback adjustments:

Following the community feedback from the open beta, we’ve implemented a few changes prior to releasing the IT Expansion, some of the most notable are highlighted below:

Difficulty settings

Similar to the Esports Expansion DLC, players can turn on or off a selection of settings to customise their experience, all of these options are available at any time from the pause menu. This time around we’ve also done away with the achievement for completion without any enabled so it’s purely down to how you prefer to enjoy the game.

This also includes an option for additional tutorials aimed at players who are new to PC Building Simulator but want to start with the IT expansion instead of the base game.

Tablet Adjustments

Throughout the beta one of the main pieces of feedback we heard was around tablet functionality, we’ve stepped things up by allowing players to access the tablet while working at a workbench along with adding a calendar app to help players keep track of incoming orders.

To satisfy those of you with better memories or who prefer the more purist experience we’ve also added an option to the game settings to hide the tablet and associated prompts entirely.

Career changes

Whilst many of us enjoy performing percussive maintenance on office printers we’ve also realised that some of you might not, so we’ve made sure to keep it as an optional objective on career jobs.

Rigg’s rigs will also make things a little clearer via a one-time popup to make sure nobody misses out on the new way to turn extra PC parts into cash.

Finally, we’ve added two new features to drastically improve the workflow in the IT expansion. Applications in Add/Remove Programs can now be found via a search box and all broken parts can be sold in one click via the inventory.

Introducing the Cooler Master MasterFrame 700

Built with extreme hardware compatibility in mind, the MasterFrame 700 offers new options for both full tower showcase builds and test bench setups - both of which are now available in game as separate cases today.



Cooler Master MasterFrame 700 (Showcase Mode)



Cooler Master MasterFrame 700 (Bench Mode)

To celebrate bringing the MasterFrame to PC Building Simulator, the team at Cooler Master are giving 3 of them away which we’ll have full details of in a separate post.

New Parts:

Highlights:



ADATA XPG DEFENDER PRO / ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC



NZXT N7 Z590 / ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity OC White Edition



GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE / ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm

Full parts list:

Motherboards:

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE

GIGABYTE Z590 AORUS ULTRA

GIGABYTE Z590I VISION D

GIGABYTE Z590 VISION G

GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE

GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS XTREME

NZXT N7 B550

NZXT N7 Z590

Cases:

ADATA XPG DEFENDER PRO

Cooler Master MasterFrame 700 (Showcase Mode)

Cooler Master MasterFrame 700 (Bench Mode)

Cooler Master Silencio S400

Cooler Master Silencio S600

InWin 925

Fractal Design Define 7 Compact Tempered Glass Black/White versions

Case Fans:

Cooler Master Silencio FP 120 PWM

Fractal Design Dynamic X2 GP-12 (White)

XPG VENTO 120

Water Cooled GPUs:

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm

GPUs:

ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC

ASRock Radeon RX 6800 Phantom Gaming D 16G OC

ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC

ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi X 16G OC

ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT Phantom Gaming D 12GB OC

Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3070 Ultra W OC-V

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER™ AERO

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Trinity OC

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity OC White Edition

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC White Edition

Memory:

Colorful iGame Vulcan DDR4 4266MHz 8GB

Colorful iGame Vulcan DDR4 3600MHz 8GB

Colorful CVN Guardian DDR4 3200MHz 16GB

Colorful CVN Guardian DDR4 3200MHz 8GB

Colorful CVN Guardian DDR4 2666MHz 8GB

Monitors:

ACER Predator XB273UGS

ACER Predator XB253Q

ACER Predator XB273GX

Bug Fixes:

Parts:

Fixed an issue which prevented the Corsair RTX 3080 hydro X XG7 STRIX RGB from correctly connecting to other water cooling components in the Lian Li O11D XL-X case.

Adjusted cable routing inside the FSP CMT340 case to appear more natural.

Adjusted cable routing inside the be quiet! Silent Base 801 case to appear more natural.

Adjusted cable routing inside the NZXT H440 to appear more natural.

Adjusted cable routing inside the Raijintek Asterion Plus case to appear more natural.

Adjusted cable routing inside the GamerStorm Genome ROG Certified Edition case to appear more natural.

Adjusted PSU cable routing to prevent clipping with the PC's motherboard tray in Cooler Master MasterBox5 PC case.

Adjusted the case fan cable routing to prevent clipping when paired with the MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Carbon Wifi motherboard.

Custom water cooling pipes will now correctly respect the ADATA XPG Battlecruiser case boundaries.

Players will no longer be able to remove the drive bay before removing drives which are installed in the be quiet! Dark Base Pro 900 rev. 2 case.

Players will no longer be able to remove the drive bay before removing drives which are installed in the SilverStone LD03 case.

Players will no longer be able to remove the drive bay before removing drives which are installed in the Fractal Design Meshify 2 and Define 7 cases.

Corrected the placement of front panel 120mm fan slots to prevent overlapping in the Fractal Design Define 7 XL case.

Fixed an issue which caused ASRock Z390 Taichi open drive bays to clip with wider GPUs.

Players can no longer install USB Drives through the top panel of the SilverStone FT05 case.

Fixed an issue which led to non/semi-modular PSU cables clipping through drive bays in the SilverStone FT05 case.

Adjusted the routing of SATA cables between hard drives and the motherboard in the be quiet! Pure Base 600 case to prevent clipping.

Fixed an issue which caused hard drives to clip with some drive bays in the CORSAIR Crystal Series 280X RGB case.

Corrected the alignment of the SilverStone TD01-SLIM and TD02-SLIM AIOs to accurately match CPU sockets.

Fixed an issue which led to text overflow when powering on the ASUS ROG SWIFT PG27QU monitor.

Adjusted the placement of a number of AIO's to prevent clipping with the drive bay locks of the SilverStone PM01-RGB case.

Adjusted the placement of a number of AIO's to prevent clipping with the beauty panel of the SilverStone PM01-RGB case.

Players will no longer be able to install M.2 Drives through the GPU on the GIGABYTE GA-AB350M-Gaming 3 motherboard

Fixed the placement of the Deepcool RF 120 case fans to prevent clipping with dust filters and the top panel of the Lian Li O11 Dynamic case.

Fixed an issue which caused clipping of cables and certain motherboards in the In Win 309 case.

Corrected collision to prevent custom water cooling pipes from being placed in areas which clip the VRM heatsinks on the MSI MEG X570 Godlike motherboard.

Corrected collision to prevent custom water cooling pipes from being placed in areas which clip the side panel of the CORSAIR Obsidian Series 1000D case.

Fixed an issue which prevented fans from being installed in the second slot on the front panel of the be quiet! Silent Base 600 case.

Adjusted collision to more intuitively allow drives to be installed in the NZXT H500 case if a GPU is already installed.

Corrected placement of some PSUs which were clipping with mounts in the NZXT H440 case.

Players will now need to remove the CPU shield before installing a CPU in the MSI MPG Z590 CARBON EK X motherboard.

Removed an extra screw which was incorrectly present on several motherboards.

Corrected the price of DFL Tohu mousepads in the Peripheral Shop.

Adjusted the placement of the PCIe 8-Pin power cable to more accurately plug into the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Amp MAXX GPU.

Adjusted collision to more intuitively prevent conflicts between GPU and water cooling pipes in a Lian Li O11D XL-W case.

Fixed an issue which allowed players to install PSUs with no physical supports in the Cooler Master COSMOS C700P case.

Players can now remove multibrackets from the Fractal Design Meshify 2 and Define 7 cases without first having to remove the beauty panel.

Adjusted cable routing to more accurately match drives which are installed in non-standard slots via multibrackets in the Fractal Design Meshify 2 and Define 7 cases.

Fixed collision to allow more case fans to be installed in the bottom of several newer Fractal Design cases.

Fixed collision to prevent case fan cables clipping with the case chassis in several of the newer Fractal Design cases.

The ADATA XPG SPECTRIX S40G M.2 drive will no longer cause clipping issues with the GIGABYTE X570 AORUS ULTRA (rev 1.0) M.2 shields.

Corrected case fan cable routing to prevent clipping occurs between the cable and additional case fans in the CORSAIR Carbide Series 275R case.

Fixed an issue which caused the Raijintek PALLAS 120 CPU cooler to clip with the SilverStone RVZ03 case.

Adjusted the PSU cable routing to prevent cables clipping with the back panel in Raijintek METIS Red case.

Several AIO power cables have been adjusted to reduce the instances of them clipping through installed memory or preventing installation by flagging clipping issues with installed memory.

Adjusted the routing of case fan cables to prevent clipping with the SilverStone PS14 case.

Fixed the placement of the CORSAIR XD3 RGB Combo to prevent clipping with the back of CORSAIR Crystal Series 280X RGB case.

Fixed an issue which prevented some single-fan AIO's from being iinstalled inside the Silverstone PS14 PC case.

Corrected the label Z index of several EVGA PSUs to prevent it from appearing partially obscured by the PSU’s side panel.

Corrected the label Z index of several EVGA SuperNOVA PSUs to prevent it from appearing partially obscured by the PSU’s side panel.

The CPU block flow indicator of the EKWB EK-WB Custom CPU Block on the MSI MPG Z590 Carbon EK X motherboard now correctly spins when attached to a working custom cooling loop.

The EKWB EK-WB custom CPU block will no longer incorrectly clip with the MSI MPG Z590 Carbon EK X motherboard IO Shields and VRM heatsinks.

Career:

Fixed an issue in the Esports Expansion DLC which prevented players from picking up computers in the delivery space if the player previously rejected a job offer on the same PC.

Adjusted the reservoir to prevent clipping with the side panel in the PC during the "Fix for PC" job given by HungryK@KingsleyMD.info.

The "fix" job given by Carl.Reynolds@CarlButlers.com no longer shows the "Replace CPU Block" objective twice.

Players can now correctly hand in the "Fix for PC" job given by JBeale@ShadyClowns.uk.

Fixed an issue which led players to incorrectly be charged for existing components in the "FIX NEEDED!" job given by Wogan.Ryan@RWoganDesign.ly.

Fixed a number of events which caused randomly generated jobs to ask for players to reach unattainable GPU core clocks.

Fixed a number of events which caused randomly generated jobs requiring dual graphics cards to spawn with a case which is too small for them.

Workshops:

Adjusted the lighting on the first workbench in the default workshop to prevent visual anomalies when working with white PC parts and cases.

The glass walls of the trophy showcases in Esports Expansion DLC Workshops are no longer missing.

Fixed an issue which led to the camera clipping through the bottom of the workbench while in assembly mode in the ROG Workshop DLC.

Significantly increased the fidelity of the Razer logo on the exit door of the Razer Workshop DLC.

Fixed a minor issue with level geometry which caused holes to appear under a tree and next to some of the bushes in the Fractal Design Workshop DLC.

Adjusted the cables of several monitors to prevent clipping with the monitor's stands across all workshops.

Users will no longer be able to interact with PCs through walls and benches in several workshops.

Adjusted the placement of super tower cases to prevent clipping with the bench in the first Esports Expansion DLC Workshop.

Fixed an issue which led to abnormally high GPU usage when inside the AORUS Workshop DLC.

Miscellaneous:

Several NZXT coolers have been adjusted to ensure legibility of the brand logo from the inventory screen.

Fixed an issue which prevented some players from accessing the options and exit game menu items with a controller inside the Esports Expansion DLC.

The ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Mini GPU will no longer incorrectly show when filtering for the "RTX 2000 Chipset series".

Adjusted post-it notes highlighting system to prevent highlights showing through hard surfaces in several workshops.

Improved legibility of calendar text for players running the game in lower resolutions.

Increased the update rate of the rating on the HUD to better show the impact of quitting jobs.

Fixed an issue which led to Bongle reviews generating dates with incomplete years.

Adjusted the cursor aim assist function to support the Cloud Notes app when opened from the inventory window.

Fixed an issue which caused incorrect budgets to show if the user does not re-toggle the "Extra Budget" option after choosing "No" on the first prompt of the Esports Expansion DLC.

Fixed a performance issue which occurred when handling the PC for the "a lil request..." contract.

Added an exception to random job generation to prevent jobs from generating with the SilverStone PM01-RGB case "Drive Bay Lock" closed and causing the CPU/case fans to become stuck.

One more thing…

In the spirit of the fruit-based season, we’ve got one final surprise to unveil. Today we’re introducing the option for multiple saves in Free build mode allowing players to stockpile their flashiest builds, opening up opportunities to share and collaborate.

Whether you’re fighting for the virtual overclocking crown or showing off clever RGB syncing techniques, this one’s for you.

Is your PC case a robot in disguise? Is your PC case more than meets the eye? Whether you’re cramming multiple radiators in or keeping to traditional air cooling, join us on all our official platforms here:

Cheers,

The PC Building Simulator Team